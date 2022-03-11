“We must not consider the people of Russia an enemy”: Mila Kunis opened up about her Ukrainian roots

UNITED STATES-. Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher launched a campaign to raise funds and support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, the actress’s native country, which already exceeds 20 million dollars of its goal of 30 million in less than a week. In a recent interview, the star opened up about her Ukrainian roots and talked about the Russian invasion.

In a conversation with Maria Shriver for the digital series Conversations Above the Noise of the journalist, Kunis He shared how he feels watching the war unfold on the news. The actress herself explained that while she identifies as a proud American, she moved to the United States from Ukraine when she was a child in 1991, so she can’t help but feel shock at the invasion of her country.

“I have always felt like an American. People were like, ‘Oh, you’re so Eastern European.’ I was like, ‘I’m so LA. What do you mean?’ All my life I was like Los Angeles from start to finish. So this happens, and look, we have friends in Ukraine, Ash and I went and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just before COVID. I always considered myself very American.” Kunis.

Mila Kunis left Ukraine at the age of 8

“This happens and I can’t express or explain what happened to me, but suddenly I really was, I was like, oh my God, I feel like a part of my heart has just been ripped out of me. It was the strangest feeling.” Kunis. “I don’t think we should consider the people of Russia an enemy. I really want to emphasize that. I don’t think that is said enough in the press.”

“I think there’s a mentality now that ‘if you’re not with us, you’re against us.’ I don’t want people to mix up the two problems that are happening. I don’t think it’s the people of Russia. I don’t want there to be an ‘all Russians are horrible human beings’ thing. I don’t want that to be the rhetoric. I encourage people to look at it from the perspective of, ‘It’s the people in power, not the people themselves,'” he concluded. Kunis.



