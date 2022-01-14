we only saw 13% of the map, according to the fans – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring it has already shown itself in some videos and images, as well as in the technical beta staged in recent months, but so far we only saw 13% of the whole map, according to some passionate fans of the game, which exposed the theory on the subReddit dedicated to the new title from From Software.

Based on various calculations and several assumptions, but still equipped with a certain logical basis, these users have estimated that the part seen so far is equivalent to about 13% of the territory that can be explored in the full version of Elden Ring, so there would still be really much to discover.

Elden Ring: the comparison between the part seen so far and the still unknown part of the map

Obviously some references are missing and the calculation is therefore based on absolutely data approximate, but it cannot be said that there is not a considerable commitment behind these forecasts.

As shown in the image above, the part of the map seen during the Closed Network Test dedicated to a limited number of users would be only a small part of the whole world of Elden Ring. This comparison is made based on the panoramas visible in the same test version but also according to what we have seen so far between trailers, images and official materials released by the developers.

Obviously it’s still a partial and approximate vision, but it could make sense and it demonstrates how the game in full version is destined to be very broad. In addition to demonstrating how the passion for Elden Ring in some cases almost borders on madness, but we have known this for some time. For the rest, in these days we have seen a gameplay video with a chaotic fight in the Storm Storm Castle and another video with the Crucible Knight Floh.