“We spy on VIP purchases”

According to a recent investigation conducted by Wired And Reveal, Amazon employees’ favorite hobby would be spying and gossiping about purchases made by VIPs. The issue was brought forward on the basis of some testimonies from former workers of the e-commerce giant.

According to a former Amazon representative. these would have seen some colleagues exploit one flaw in the company’s internal system to look for products bought by some VIPs, including the American rapper Kanye West or by the main actors of the films Marvel.

“I happened to catch some colleagues spying on and commenting on Kanye West’s purchases.” He later added: “There was also talk of another celebrity who had bought some vibrators.”

Amazon: User privacy put at risk by a group of employees

The question arises: why did Amazon allow access to confidential information? It all started in a team created to provide quick assistance. Purchases made on the site, in fact, are not anonymous and, for employees, just one click is enough to discover all the secrets of VIP and others.

Other staff members, in fact, added that not only celebrities’ privacy was violated, but also of boyfriends, ex-boyfriends, friends or relatives, although this is explicitly prohibited by Amazon policies.

“I want to be clear: everyone does it. Absolutely everyone, ”admitted a former customer service manager.

Amazon defends itself: the statements of the e-commerce giant

Obviously the company could not remain silent in the face of these statements and immediately defended itself:

There is no evidence to suggest that the data was ever exposed outside the internal system in any way. After 25 years in business, Amazon has exceptional experience in protecting customer data. In fact, it has invested billions of dollars to build systems and processes to keep data safe.

We have relentlessly high standards for security and privacy. We continuously evaluate and implement new measures when we see an opportunity to further strengthen our protections. The claims made are based on outdated and out of context events. They have absolutely nothing to do with the current situation.

Furthermore, a spokesperson for the famous company points out that the abuse of these privileges is unlikely to be common to all employees.