We tested the new GAC Emzoom, a Chinese SUV with an affordable price and youthful design | Peru | Mexico | Spain | United States | WHEELS-NUTS

Last November, the Chinese brand GAC engine introduced Emzoom, SUV which positions itself in the compact segment and competes with Jilly Callray, Changan CS35 Plus and others. To find out more about this car, we drove it in the full version (GL) and share our impressions.

In Peru, it is sold in two versions with the same 1.5-liter turbocharged engine: the GB version is the base version and the GL version is the top-of-the-line version.

Design

GAC Emzoom is a car that attracts attention with its futuristic silhouette, design features and elements aimed at reducing the aerodynamic coefficient. The front section features an integrated radiator grille with sharp vertical stripes that give the SUV an aggressive style. On the sides, the hidden electric handles are the focus, as this is not an element that we find in trucks in this category. Likewise, at the rear, the design of the rear spoiler is very interesting, which is divided into two parts and is large in size.

As for its dimensions, its length is 4410 mm, width 1850 mm and height 1600 mm. It has seating for five passengers and a wheelbase of 2650 mm. He has tires Highway with dimensions 225/55 R18 from the Qirin 990 series from the Chinese brand Sentury, which are designed to provide a quiet and comfortable ride.

This design offering is one of the best compared to Chinese competitors in this segment. For us, it is above the Changan CS35 Plus or JAC JS4 and is on par with the new Geely Coolray. At the same time, it is much more attractive than some of its traditional competitors, which tend to be more modest.

Mechanics and motorization

In terms of our experience with the engine, acceleration is quite good. While we couldn’t confirm the manufacturer’s claimed 8-second 0-100 km/h time, it feels quite nimble. This is thanks to the fact that it is equipped with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 177 hp. and a torque of 270 Nm, the same one we have already seen in other models of the brand, such as GAC Empow or GAC Emkoo. With this engine, the Emzoom GL has a power/weight ratio of 8 kg/hp, which is quite good for its segment (1415 kg/177 hp).

Emzoom has three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. As expected, the latter gives us quick acceleration response; That is, we barely press and the car throws us into the seat. In fact, this is exactly what is happening with Emzum; However, although to a lesser extent, the same thing happens with eco mode. In this sense, this car is a little more difficult to drive calmly and conservatively. While you can get used to it, I would have liked to find Eco mode with a more comfortable setting and more precise calibration.

Responsiveness of the seven-speed DCT gearbox is good, with no noticeable turbo lag between gears. At the same time, it is a wet clutch, providing better lubrication and cooling.

As for fuel consumption, in Eco mode it gave us 10.8 l/100 km or 35 km/g combined. According to these indicators, it is not the best in its category, but not the worst either. However, it must be taken into account that GAC Motor’s customer is sensitive to the cost of fuel. On the other hand, braking is short, steering turns are smooth, and the suspension feels comfortable over springs and potholes. This is because the tires have the right profile to handle the rough roads of Peru.

Space and comfort

One aspect that is very nice about this small truck is the comfort for five passengers. In our test with the 1.72m tall model, legroom in the front seats is very good, and in the rear seats we have a fist to reach the ceiling. In fact, rear seat space is a plus, with a completely flat floor that enhances the comfort of the second-row center passenger.

All seats are upholstered in black and blue eco-leather, the driver’s seat is electrically adjustable, and the passenger seat is mechanically adjustable. The steering wheel is covered with eco-leather, multifunctional and adjustable in height and depth. Additionally, automatic air conditioning with air ducts for rear passengers.

As for the quality of materials, almost all coatings seem to be of high quality. However, we found creaks in the assembly of some plastics on the steering wheel and in the frame of the air conditioning deflectors, which somewhat affects the concept of quality in the cabin.

Technologies

On the outside, it has LED headlights with auto ignition and height adjustment. LED technology is also used in the daytime running lights, tail lights and third brake light. Also the mirrors are electric, with turn signals and heated. It includes rain-sensing front wipers and a heated rear windshield, as well as a power panoramic sunroof.

Inside, it features power windows with one-touch open/close function and anti-pinch function, central locking, crystal-type electric gear lever, multi-color ambient lighting, remote control key and front sunshades with halogen lighting.

Most importantly, it comes with a 360-degree camera system and reversing sensors, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with six speakers, wireless Apple Car Play connectivity and phone mirroring (Android). The instrument panel is a 7-inch LCD display where you can see how to adjust the odometer as well as other functions.

Safety This full version has six airbags in its layout: two front, two side and two curtain, while the base version has only four. In addition to ABS + EBD brakes, it has Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hill Control (HHC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and securing the child seat. system (ISOFIX).