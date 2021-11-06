“We wanted to end with a great match but we didn’t succeed. A match decided by a Euro goal.”

Grenade technician Ivan Juric spoke to the microphones of Turin Channel after the match against Spezia. These are his words: “We wanted to end this positive cycle with a great game but we didn’t make it, it was a difficult match, on par, decided by their Eurogol. Spezia is a tough quality team, the boys gave everything with great will to try to achieve the result but they lacked fluidity and quality “.

On Praet and Rincon: “Praet was not supposed to play then we made this choice, even a bit forced which now I’m not going to explain, towards the end he did well. Tomas is a player who gives everything in training, he wanted to show off and in my opinion he didn’t have a bad game“.

On Zaza tried in tandem with Sanabria: “Zaza is a player who even at Juventus and Valencia has shown that he can play as one of the two strikers and today we were more dangerous with them.“.

On how the team will live the break: “I will live it with a bit of disappointment because I wanted to end this period well, but I am ready to work, even if we will not have many players who will go with the national teams but I will live it with great confidence and optimism for the many steps forward made since the beginning of the year. , knowing that matches like today’s can happen“.

On Pobega’s call-up to the national team: “One of the greatest satisfactions for a coach is this, to see players who reach their goals. Pobega deserves it all, as does Vanja Milinkovic-Savic who will go with Serbia for the first time “.