“We will play to win, Mbappé is fine”

The Parisian coach on the eve of the Champions League return with Real: “It’s the best way to defend the result, we’ll decide tomorrow on the goalkeeper”

Mauricio Pochettino has no doubts about how to face the Bernabeu match against the real Madridsecond leg of the round of 16 of Champions League: “The best way to defend the 1-0 first leg is to play to win,” said the coach Psg in conference -. We did it in Paris and we have to repeat ourselves in Madrid. It will be a different game, it will take great concentration. “Little doubts about the presence of Mbappé: “He is fine. He felt pain immediately after taking the blow, but after a couple of hours he was walking normally. We hope that tomorrow he will be able to train and play without problems.”

Pochettino was also pressed on Donnarumma-Navas dualism: “Tomorrow we will have to play with a goalkeeper. I have patience with the media, but I have been explaining the same thing for eight months. We are lucky to have two great goalkeepers, the club wanted it to be like that. They are two number ones and tomorrow we will make a decision . One of us will be disappointed, but we are happy with how we have handled the situation so far. “

In front, the Real by Ancelotti: “We have a responsibility to keep the advantage, we know we have only played one game. We face a club that has won 13 Champions League, has a deep connection with this competition. We will play our game by isolating ourselves from the environment. We know it will be one. a game that will require a lot of effort, but we are prepared, it is a competition that the club wants to win “.

Finally a comment on Neymar: “He is focused on the challenge, he will bring his mentality and his positivity. The Champions League is a different competition from the championship and Neymar has been hired to win this competition. Tomorrow he will show all his talent, it will be the ideal time”.

NEYMAR: “MATCH FOR THOSE WHO ARE NOT AFRAID, AND NOW THAT THE FINAL IS IN PARIS …”

Neymar himself also spoke on the eve of the match: “This is a match for those who are not afraid and we don’t have any. The Bernabeu? A fantastic stadium, of which I have many good memories. Here with Barcelona I scored, I provided assists. , I won and we played great games. It is clear that for me and for Leo (Messi, ed) it is a special game, for our Blaugrana past. There is not only that, however: it is also special because we are here to win the Champions and tomorrow is the time to take a new, big step towards the goal. And now that the final in Paris the stimulus is even greater. These are the challenges we dream of all year, since the season begins. The games that everyone wants to play, to be enjoyed minute by minute. We will play to win, we do not make calculations. We want to make history and put PSG where it belongs. I speak for myself, but also for Leo and Kylian. “