Weapon with which an 18-year-old was accidentally shot to death was reported stolen three hours after the incident

The firearm with which a minor would have accidentally killed her 18-year-old brother was reported stolen just over three hours after the unfortunate incident recorded yesterday, Wednesday, at a residence in Luquillo.

It consists of the police report that Ricardo Yair De Jesus Robles he was accidentally shot while playing with his younger sister, who took the gun that was on a bed and “shot himself”. It is added that the minor did not know that the weapon was loaded.

The unfortunate incident was reported at 12:40 noon yesterday, and at 5:18 pm, Jonathan Casillas González, 41 years old, reported the weapon as stolen in the Canovanas headquarters, municipality where he resides.

“At the time of the events, that firearm belonged to Jonathan Casillas González, 41, a resident of Canovanas. It is not until 5:18 that he is going to report an incident of escalation (in which the weapon is allegedly stolen),” Lieutenant Glenda Román Villega told El Nuevo Día.

At the moment, the circumstances in which that weapon arrived at the residence where the brothers were are unknown.

Román Villega reported that they would continue with the required interviews, including Casillas González, who is scheduled for today.

Similarly, the brothers’ grandmother – who was in the residence at the time of the events – is also summoned for an interview.

The firearm found at the scene is a black Subcompact, .40 caliber, which did not have a magazine. A .40 caliber shell casing was also found, both near the body of the deceased.

The Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Fajardo They are investigating this case.