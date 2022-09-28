Weather in Miami and South Florida for Today – NBC 7 Miami

Although the direct impact of Hurricane Ian will be in the central part of Florida, South Florida will feel effects in the coming days that include heavy rains and the possibility of flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Tuesday in effect until 9 p.m. for the northern part of Broward County, which in minutes could impact areas of Palm Beach.

A few minutes ago the northern part of Miami-Dade and southern Broward in southeastern Florida had conditions for tornado development.

Una tormenta severa capaz de producir un tornado estaba ubicado sobre West Park y Hallandale, moviéndose hacia el noroeste a 25 mph. Las posibles ubicaciones afectadas incluyen zonas de Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar y Davie.

Previously, other alerts were also put into effect for Collier and Hendry counties, in southwest Florida, as well as Monroe County.

Las autoridades advierten que los escombros voladores serán peligrosos para aquellos atrapados sin refugio. Las casas móviles serán dañadas o destruidas. Y podrían producirse daños en los techos, las ventanas y los vehículos.

A tropical storm watch has also been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties and a tropical storm watch for Palm Beach county.

Sustained tropical storm conditions are likely Tuesday afternoon and evening for the Keys. All of the Keys may experience storm surge, while Miami-Dade and Broward counties will continue to experience rain, some of which could be heavy.

Because the downpours will continue for the next few days, the entire area is under a flood watch, at least through Thursday.

After a rainy day on Monday afternoon, this Tuesday the downpours began in the morning, so it is possible to see areas with accumulation of water.

The latest bulletin shows Hurricane Ian intensifying and heading for Florida.

As of Thursday the conditions tend to improve slightly, although the rains will continue throughout the week.

South Florida and the Keys should closely monitor the movement of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to pass along the West Coast and head toward the central and northern parts of the state.

In addition to the rains, among the possible effects of Hurricane Ian in South Florida, mainly to the southwest, are: possible storm surge, wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.