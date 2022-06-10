Weddings in Merida – May 2022

Juan Pablo Sibilla Tellez and Alejandra Abraham Lopez

On May 14, Juan Pablo Sibilla Téllez and Alejandra Abraham López were married before the altar of the church of Our Lady of Lebanon, under the blessing of Monsignor Roberto Madrigal Gallegos.

The youngsters are the children of Jesús Antonio Sibilla Oropesa and Ángeles Noemí Téllez Pérez de Sibilla, and Jorge Abraham Barceló and Leticia López Simón de Abraham.

After the ceremony, friends and family accompanied the newlyweds to a reception at Hacienda San Antonio Hool. The couple danced “When you look at me like this”, by Cristian Castro in their first dance as spouses. After the reception, they went on their honeymoon to Istanbul, Italy and Greece.

Alejandro Peniche Novelo and Maria Elena Oropesa

On May 28, in the parish of Our Lady of Lebanon, and under the blessing of the priest Víctor Mata Valencia, the young Alejandro Peniche Novelo and María Elena Oropesa Torre got married.

Sons of Messrs. Luis Peniche Góngora and Rebeca Novelo Rosado de Peniche, and José Raúl Oropesa Arjona and María Elena Torre Gamboa de Oropesa, the new spouses pronounced “I do” surrounded by friends and relatives.

After the religious ceremony, a reception was offered at the Hacienda Hunxectamán. There, the newlyweds danced to the tune of Bon Jovi’s “In These Arms”, before leaving for their honeymoon to Amsterdam, Paris and Italy.

Armando Escoffie Escalante and Paulina Ramirez Rosado

On May 14, Armando Escoffié Escalante and Paulina Ramírez Rosado were married at the altar of the Our Lady of Lebanon church.

Father Aurelio Dávila Martínez celebrated and blessed the union. The young men are the children of Armando Escoffié Bermúdez and Zoemy Escalante Briceño de Escoffié, and Rogelio Ramírez Saavedra and Hilma Rosado Peniche de Ramírez.

After the ceremony, a reception was held at Quinta Montes Molina. The couple danced to “City of stars”, by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, as the first song of the couple.

Rolando Lorono Campos and Roxana Diaz Carrillo

On May 28, at the Tecnohotel Beach facilities, Rolando Loroño Campos and Roxana Díaz Carrillo contracted a civil marriage.

The young men are the children of Rolando José Loroño Pino and Leticia José Campos Gorocica de Loroño, and Jorge Humberto Díaz Velázquez and Roxana de los Ángeles Carrillo López de Díaz.

After the signing, friends and family celebrated with the couple in the same hotel in the open air, where they also enjoyed the spouses’ first dance, the legendary song “L-OV-E”, by Nat King Cole.