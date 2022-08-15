WEDDINGS. Julie Gayet and François Hollande, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck… They said yes in 2022

The year 2022 is placed under the sign of love! From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Ilona Smet via Kourtney Kardashian, Britney Spears and Christine Bravo, many stars have married their better half.

There are unions that we expected, those that surprised or surprise marriages! In 2022, once again, many stars said “yes” to each other for life after two years of health crisis which complicated things. In the United States first, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have put the ring on their finger a few months after putting the cover back to the delight of those nostalgic for the 2000s!

Like them, Britney Spears has also taken the plunge. Freed from her guardianship, the singer married Sam Asghari in a princess ceremony. The Kardashian clan was not left out either since Kourtney said “yes” to Travis Barker in Las Vegas then in Santa Barbara and finally, in Portofino. In the radius of famous families: the Beckhams married Brooklyn. After months of waiting, the young man married Nicola Peltz in a disproportionate ceremony in the presence of their loved ones.

François Hollande married Julie Gayet

In France, lovers also celebrated love. In particular, several reality TV candidates like Maddy Burciaga and Benjamin Samat, Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj or even Hillary Vanderosieren and Giovanni Bonamy. And how not to talk about the union of François Hollande and Julie Gayet? After years of love, they married discreetly… for the actress’s birthday! Love is in the air.