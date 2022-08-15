WEDDINGS. Julie Gayet and François Hollande, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck… They said yes in 2022
The year 2022 is placed under the sign of love! From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Ilona Smet via Kourtney Kardashian, Britney Spears and Christine Bravo, many stars have married their better half.
There are unions that we expected, those that surprised or surprise marriages! In 2022, once again, many stars said “yes” to each other for life after two years of health crisis which complicated things. In the United States first, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have put the ring on their finger a few months after putting the cover back to the delight of those nostalgic for the 2000s!
Like them, Britney Spears has also taken the plunge. Freed from her guardianship, the singer married Sam Asghari in a princess ceremony. The Kardashian clan was not left out either since Kourtney said “yes” to Travis Barker in Las Vegas then in Santa Barbara and finally, in Portofino. In the radius of famous families: the Beckhams married Brooklyn. After months of waiting, the young man married Nicola Peltz in a disproportionate ceremony in the presence of their loved ones.
François Hollande married Julie Gayet
In France, lovers also celebrated love. In particular, several reality TV candidates like Maddy Burciaga and Benjamin Samat, Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj or even Hillary Vanderosieren and Giovanni Bonamy. And how not to talk about the union of François Hollande and Julie Gayet? After years of love, they married discreetly… for the actress’s birthday! Love is in the air.
2/19 –
Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj
The ex-stars of Marseille said “yes” to each other on January 26, 2022 in Marseille two years after their engagement.
3/19 –
Maddy Burciaga and Benjamin Samat
The flagship couple from Marseille got married civilly at the French Embassy in Dubai on February 3, 2022.
© Backgrid UK
4/19 –
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
The son of David Beckham and his darling were united during a grand wedding on April 9, 2022.
© Backgrid USA
5/19 –
Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead
The couple of actors, parents of a little boy, exchanged their vows during a ceremony in complete privacy on the weekend of April 23, 2022.
6/19 –
Ilona Smet and Kamran Ahmed
The eldest daughter of Estelle Lefébure and David Hallyday married her first love on April 16, 2022 in the south of France.
7/19 –
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were married on May 15, 2022 in Santa Barbara after a first union in Las Vegas and before a wedding with great fanfare in Porto Fino in Italy.
8/19 –
Stéphane Bachot and Christine Bravo
The former TV host said yes to her companion on June 11, 2022 during a relaxed ceremony in Corsica.
© The ImageDirect
9/19 –
Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush
The Scott Brothers star married her fiancé on June 13, 2022. This is her second marriage.
10/19 –
Caroline Ithurbide and Polo Anid
William’s noon columnist on C8 married Polo Anid, her companion for over a year, on June 11, 2022.
© JB Autissier
11/19 –
Pierre Menes and Melissa Acosta
The journalist passed the ring on his finger to Mélissa Acosta, his longtime companion, on June 24, 2022.
12/19 –
Karin Viard and Manuel Herrero
The actress married the man who has shared her life for two years, in a sublime Christian Dior dress, on June 25, 2022.
13/19 –
Arthur Jugnot and Flavie Pean
The son of Gérard Jugnot, married his partner Flavie Péan, actress of the soap opera Plus belle la vie, on June 25, 2022.
14/19 –
Hillary Vanderosieren and Giovanni Bonamy
The star of Moms & Famous married the father of her two sons in a castle in Bordeaux on June 25, 2022.
15/19 –
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas
The American actress married her darling on July 2, 2022 after two years of romance. He is in finance and originally from Kuwait.
© Zuma Press
16/19 –
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
The couple of actors united on July 2, 2022 in Jamaica in all discretion after six years of romance and two children.
17/19 –
Cendrine Dominguez
The 59-year-old former TV host, notably known for having presented Fort Boyard, married her companion on July 7, 2022.
18/19 –
Joakim Noah and Lais Ribeiro
Yannick Noah’s son married his Brazilian companion on July 13, 2022 in the presence of his entire clan in Brazil.
19/19 –
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
The Benifer couple married in the greatest secrecy in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.