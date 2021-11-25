weekly diet, tone up and lose 3 / 4Kg in 7 days!

Diet for lose weight from today About 3/4 kg in just 7 days (perfect for her and for him!) | From the diet weekly to diets of all kinds. But also food programs, fasting, gym, running, sports. These are all things that, in the right context, help you shed the extra pounds. And to stay fit. But even the most powerful bike can’t run without wheels. If you don’t start from yourself, from what you really want, all those efforts are useless because they end up turning against you. Against your instincts.

It is your instincts that are now leading you to food. If you fight against it, your fight can only end in two ways. Or you always lose because your instinct is stronger (you start a diet and stop it right away). Or win. But repressing the most important thing you have. And that makes you unique. It is useless to fight with oneself to the point of hating oneself. Fitness is an effect of self-esteem. About being comfortable with yourself. Not self-criticism. Try this today diet weekly!



MONDAY / 1st DAY

– JUST WAKE UP: ½ glass of water with 1 tablespoon of pure nettle juice (in herbal medicine or pharmacy). – BREAKFAST: 120 ml of milk or unsweetened oat drink with coffee (including barley). 70 g of wholemeal bread with 3 teaspoons of chocolate and hazelnut cream or peanut butter (100% peanuts, without other ingredients) 1 kiwi or 100 g of blueberries. – SNACK: 1 apple and 1 tablespoon of pumpkin seeds. – LUNCH: 1 portion of rice (60/70 g) with swordfish (150 g). 100 g of baby lettuce and 1 grated carrot to be seasoned with 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil. 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and a pinch of black pepper. – SNACK: 125 g of natural yogurt or veg alternative with 1 pinch of cinnamon powder. – DINNER: 1 serving of single barley dish (60/70 g) with 160 g of chicken pieces.

TUESDAY / 2nd DAY

– JUST WAKE UP: ½ glass of water with 1 tablespoon of nettle juice. – BREAKFAST: 120 ml of milk or oat drink with coffee (including barley). 70 g of wholemeal bread with 3 teaspoons of chocolate and hazelnut cream or peanut butter. 100 g of cherries or 1 apple. – SNACK: 1 peach or 1 kiwi and 1 tablespoon of pumpkin seeds. – LUNCH: 1 portion of penne with cannellini beans. 50 g of rocket to be seasoned with 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil and pepper. – SNACK: 125 g of natural yogurt. – DINNER: 1 serving of turkey cutlets with kiwi. 250 g of green beans to be boiled and put in a pan with 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil, 1 clove of garlic and 2 chopped perini tomatoes. 50 g of wholemeal bread or 30 g of rice or buckwheat cakes.

WEDNESDAY / 3rd DAY

– JUST WAKE UP: 1/2 glass of water with 1 tablespoon of nettle juice. – BREAKFAST: 120 ml of milk or oat drink with coffee (including barley). 70 g of wholemeal bread with 3 teaspoons of chocolate and hazelnut cream or peanut butter. 1 yellow apple or 100 g of strawberries. – SNACK: 100 g of cherries or 1 red apple and 1 tablespoon of pumpkin seeds. – LUNCH: 1 portion of spaghetti with ricotta and lemon cream. 250 g of sliced ​​courgettes to brown in a pan with 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil, 1 clove of garlic and 2-3 mint leaves to add at the end of cooking. – SNACK: 125 g of natural yogurt with 1 pinch of grated organic lemon peel. – DINNER: 1 portion of chickpea salad; 50 g of wholemeal bread or 30 g of rice or buckwheat cakes.

THURSDAY / 4th DAY

– JUST WAKE UP: ½ glass of water with 1 tablespoon of nettle juice. – BREAKFAST: 120 ml of milk or oat drink with coffee (including barley). 70 g of wholemeal bread with 3 teaspoons of chocolate and hazelnut cream or peanut butter. 100 g of strawberries or 1 kiwi. – SNACK: 100 g of blueberries or 1 green apple and 1 tablespoon of pumpkin seeds. – LUNCH: 1 portion of risotto with parmesan. 250 g of saucers to be cooked in a pan with 2 teaspoons of oil, 1 clove of garlic, 3 chopped perini tomatoes and pepper. – SNACK: 125 g of natural yogurt with 1 pinch of cinnamon. – DINNER: 1 serving of salmon stew with pesto. 100 g of lettuce and 6 cherry tomatoes to be seasoned with 2 teaspoons of olive oil, one of apple cider vinegar and pepper. 50 g of wholemeal bread.