West Side Story: Ariana DeBose had a panic attack when she met Rita Moreno

The amazing West Side Story from Steven Spielberg also sees among the protagonists Rita Moreno, the actress who played Anita in the ’61 classic and who holds the record of being the first Latin actress to win an Oscar for that role.

Of course, Moreno does not play Anita in this version as well, but Valentina, a character written especially for her. On the other hand, however, the actress who was chosen to play Anita, the very good Ariana DeBose, she was clearly agitated at the idea of ​​having to act in front of the “original” Anita, and in fact she said that the experience was very emotional for her.

In a new interview with THR, DeBose explained that the first meeting he had with Rita Moreno was quite emotional. As Moreno searched the set for the young actress who would take on her Oscar role, DeBose reveals that she was actually hiding under some bleachers with a panic attack.

“I was having a full-fledged panic attack. I hid under the bleachers for about 20 minutes until I managed to get back on my feet. […] I was like, (mimicking tears) ‘This is all so much!’ “

West Side Story, the film adaptation of the musical directed by Steven Spielberg, will arrive on December 23 in Italian cinemas.

