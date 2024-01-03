What are the benefits of celery water with lemon?

As we already know, green vegetables are rich in nutrients and good for health, although not all of them have the same characteristics.

Therefore, any healthy diet advises us to combine and alternate vegetables, fruits and herbs.

Celery is no exception. A natural diuretic that prevents fluid retention, it pairs great with lemon, building on the vitamins and minerals that are left or missing on one side or the other.

This is also a great combination because both, celery and lemonIndividually, they are part of the foundations of any healthy diet. Moreover, they are widely used in any kitchen, be it by recognized gourmet chefs in the best capitals of the world or in the kitchens of neighboring grandmothers.

Celery water with lemon. These are great benefits./ Freepik.

Strengths of Celery and Lemon

Based on what he says on his website Spanish Nutrition Foundation, celery is a source of potassium and therefore contributes to the normal functioning of the nervous system and all muscles. Possesses also possesses flavonoids, which protect the human body from damage caused by oxidizing agents; They regulate blood pressure and improve brain function.

Lemon, in turn, is natural antioxidant. It helps produce collagen, improves skin healing, and protects immune system function. Indispensable in any kitchen and healthy diet, lemon is a source of vitamin C. Prevents cardiovascular diseases, blood clots, cataracts, and is also an antiseptic.

In accordance with El Universal newspaperWhile each of the two natural foods has many health benefits, pairing celery with lemon “helps enhance their effects on the body through greater contribution and intake of each nutrient.” “

Lemon is a miracle vitamin C and prevents cardiovascular diseases.

And the newspaper notes in a full note that while there is no scientific research supporting celery juice with lemon as a weight loss aid, “study published by the American Journal of Epidemiologyexplains that replacing high-calorie drinks such as sugary drinks or soft drinks with celery juice is a smart choice if you’re trying to lose weight, as it helps fill you up with just 95 calories per 500ml.

Either way, the immune system benefits greatly from celery juice with lemon, as the flavonoids with high levels of vitamin C strengthen, protect, and strengthen the system.

In any case, although it is a very refreshing drink that makes you feel full, it is not recommended to consume it on an empty stomach as the alkalinity of celery along with the acidity of lemon can cause discomfort in people suffering from gastritis or ulcers. Always consume it after meals.

Other Benefits of Celery Lemon Water

Celery and lemon are a delicious duet. Pictured next to an apple and ginger./ Shutterstock.

According to him BodyMind websiteThere are other benefits that celery provides that are enhanced when mixed with lemon. We see four of them:

It is a digestive and anti-inflammatory agent. Celery, rich in fiber, is an excellent regulator of intestinal transit. It prevents constipation, promotes good digestion, stimulates the secretion of gastric juice and induces hunger and, like other related plants, fights gas, bloating, flatulence and aerophagia. Helps treat hypertension. Diet specialists recommend celery salt as a substitute for sea salt for hypertensive patients. It is obtained from ground seeds, and it gives salads and other dishes a pleasant taste without making you crave the presence of salt. Women’s ally. The vitamin C content and increased folic acid content in these two wonders of the plant world help women normalize menstruation, both heavy and scanty. It also helps relieve menopausal symptoms, cleanses the lining of the lungs and remineralizes the body as a whole. Good for falling asleep. Thanks to its sedative effect, it tones the nervous system. Thus, celery juice with lemon and honey at night is a good remedy to help you sleep.

Water celery juice with lemon

Juice of celery and other greens. With lemon it becomes a very good nutrient. / Photo: Shutterstock.

Specialized site Gastrolab gives us a great recipe for celery lemon water that can help you lose weight when combined with a good healthy diet.

Ingredients:

3 stalks of celery

2 slices of lemon

1 liter of water

1 tablespoon natural honey (optional)

ice to taste

Preparation:

Start by washing and sanitizing the celery stalks, then cut them into small pieces and set aside.

Squeeze the lemon juice into a glass, avoiding adding the seeds it contains.

Pour the previous ingredients into a blender glass along with half a liter of water, honey if you want a sweet drink, and some ice.

Let it grind until it reaches a completely liquid and homogeneous consistency.

Add additional ice to the jug to taste, the previous preparation and mix with the rest of the water.

Serve in glasses and enjoy delicious and healthy celery water with lemon.

Green smoothie with ginger, celery, apple and lemon

Smoothie with celery, apple, lemon, spinach and ginger. Photo: Fripik.

He newspaper El Comercio Peru offers her readers a smoothie made with celery and lemon combined with other greens and ginger, which sounds wonderful. Let’s get a look:

Ingredients:

Rinse 2 celery sticks.

2 cups washed spinach.

1 glass of cold water.

1 apple, seeds removed.

2 centimeters of peeled ginger.

Juice of half a lemon.