What are the new films in theaters today

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Chris Columbus |Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Saunders Triplets It’s been 20 years since this first movie hit theaters!

After his parents died, Harry Potter was raised by his uncle Vervon and his aunt Peronia. He treats badly and constantly quarrels with his son Dudley. At the age of eleven he received a mysterious letter from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The man who brought the letter tells Harry about his true origin… Watch the trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

annexes (2021)

Leone Carax |Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Simon Helberg

When famed opera singer Anne meets controversial comedian Henry after a show, it’s love at first sight. They soon turned into the perfect happy couple. The paparazzi follow them closely, the world loves them. However, the birth of their daughter Annette will change their lives forever.

Charm (2021)

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charisse Castro Smith |Stephanie Beatrice, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo

In Encanto at Walt Disney Animation Studios, Mirabel – the only regular member of her extraordinary family – discovers that the magic surrounding their home is in danger and may be her last hope in saving her family.

Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

John Patrick Shanley |Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken

All her life, headstrong Rosemary (Emily Blunt) has been in love with her shy neighbor Anthony (Jamie Dornan). However, he doesn’t know what to do with his feelings. His hands are full of his stubborn father Tony (Christopher Walken), who wants to sell his farm to his successful American cousin Adam (John Hamm). Just when Anthony finally found the courage to love Rosemary back, Adam was at the door. Is it too late for these two or will true love eventually win?

The street (2021)

Jaume Balagheiro |Freddy Highmore, Astrid Burgess-Frisbee, Sam Riley, Liam Cunningham

Young engineer Tom (Freddy Highmore) is hired by art dealer Walter (Liam Cunningham) to expose a mysterious security system. A mission turns into a dangerous adventure when he discovers that the goal is to storm the impenetrable vault of the Spanish Central Bank during the World Cup final in South Africa between the Netherlands and Spain.

Persian lessons (2020)

Vadim Perelman |Nahuel Perez-Biskaart, Lars Edinger, Jonas Nye, David Schutter

1942, occupied Europe. The SS captured Antwerp Jewel Giles and sent him to a camp in Germany. He narrowly escapes execution by pretending to be an Iranian rather than a Jew. However, the danger was not yet over, as he had been given the impossible task of teaching the SS officer Koch Persian, a language he could not speak for himself. Every day he invents new “Persian” words, which he must remember with an ingenious trick. However, Koch’s suspicions grow and Jill realizes she won’t be able to keep this secret forever…

Gucci House (2021)

Ridley Scott |Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking events surrounding the family empire behind the Italian fashion house Gucci. In a story that has spanned three decades, comes love, betrayal, decay, revenge and finally murder. Let’s see how far the family is willing to go in their quest for power and support for the iconic fashion brand.

Yes (2020)

Phylida Lloyd |Molly McCann, Claire Dunn, Ruby Rose O’Hara, Ian Lloyd Anderson

It’s a British-Irish drama about a young mother, Sandra (Claire Dunne), who runs away from an abusive relationship with her two daughters and has to build a new life. Watch the trailer for Yes.

Mr. Bachmann and his team (2021)

Maria Spieth |

Dieter Bachmann is one of those teachers you would like to have on your own. With a cap and AC / DC shirt, he looks more like a rocker than a teacher. Someone who shares and respects all of his students. In a somewhat unorthodox way, Bachmann tries to make his students feel at home in the German industrial city, populated by many residents from all kinds of cultural backgrounds, and offers them a vision of a better future.

Four trips (2021)

As a second child, director Louis Hottot was illegal due to China’s one-child policy. His father had to pay an annual salary for three years and give up his political life for the sake of his existence. After living in Europe for seven years, Louis returns home to reveal his family’s story.

World (2021)

Laura Wandel |Cream Lecloe, Laura Verlinden, Simone Coudrey, Lina Gerard Voss

Nora wants nothing more than to make friends in her new elementary school. But he sees in the schoolyard that his older brother Abel is being harassed. When you want to help, things go from bad to worse. While her father wants her to talk, her brother wants her to shut up, leaving Nora with a devastating choice. Un monde is a gripping film by socialite Belgian director Laura Wandel about the non-innocent life in a schoolyard.

