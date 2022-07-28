What can we do today in Seville? Leisure plans for this Thursday, July 28

Below we leave you several plans that you can do today Thursday in Seville.

11.00: Julio Romero de Torres at the Cajasol Foundation



The exhibition ‘Julio Romero de Torres. The mystical feeling’, which can be visited at the Cajasol Foundation until September 24, presents twenty-seven works by the Cordovan painter, including some of his most recognized masterpieces such as ‘La consecration de la copla’, ‘La Venus of Poetry’ and ‘Fuensanta’. Until next September 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Sundays and holidays, closed.

22.15: ‘Spencer’ in the Diputación summer cinema



‘Spencer’, by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, arrives at the Diputación’s summer cinema. A drama starring a much applauded Kristen Stewart, who plays Diana of Wales at a time when she makes a series of decisions that will end her marriage to Prince Charles. Admission: 4 euros. The projection begins at 10:30 p.m. in the courtyard of the Diputación de Sevilla. More information at: www.asomatealpatio.es

22.30: Momi Maiga’s kora arrives at CaixaForum



At only 24 years old, Momi Maiga, a Senegalese composer, musician and singer, stands out for his skill with the kora, one of the most revered instruments in the region and which he has been playing since he was six years old, as well as for the fusion of genres that he performs . The appointment is at 10:30 p.m. at CaixaForum Sevilla. Admission: 9 euros. More information: www.caixaforum.org/es/sevilla

22.30: Sophie Negoïta and Miguel Rincón at the Real Alcázar



The music of Francisco Guerau and his baroque contemporaries, such as Sebastián Durón, are the guiding thread of the concert offered by the young Swiss soprano Sophie Negoïta and Seville-born Miguel Rincón, one of the most sought-after plucked string specialists in Europe. The concert will begin at 10:30 p.m., but access to the gardens of the Real Alcázar can be done from 9:00 p.m. (Paseo Catalina de Rivera, next to the Murillo Gardens). Admission: 7 euros.