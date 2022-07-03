What do Bruce Willis, Emilia Clarke and Sharon Stone have in common? Aphasia

What happened to Bruce Willis?

The actress Demi Mooreex-wife of Willis, has just announced on his Instagram account that Bruce Willis, best known for his role in the Die Hard movie franchise, will stop acting after being “diagnosed with aphasia ”.

The exact message was:

To the incredible fans of Bruce, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from the career that has meant so much to him.

This is a truly challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for your continued love, compassion, and support. We’re going through this as a strong family unit and we wanted to engage the fans of him because we know how much he means to you, just like you do to him.

As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.

Love,

Emma, ​​Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn

The underlying cause of Bruce’s aphasia has not been made public. When this happens, the most likely cause is a stroke, but as we have seen, there are many other possibilities, so at the moment there are no clear answers regarding the case of Bruce Willis.

Is it frequent?

The truth is that, with so many neurological conditions that can cause aphasia, we can’t say it’s rare. So much so that Bruce is not the first celebrity in suffering from this condition, there are many more!

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone has starred in several well-known movies, such as basic instinct either casino. In September 2001, at the height of his career, suffered a brain aneurysm.

A brain aneurysm is a bulge or swelling in a blood vessel in the brain. A brain aneurysm can leak or rupture, causing bleeding in the brain (hemorrhagic stroke).

During the months that followed Sharon Stone’s recovery, she experienced many of the problems common to a hemorrhagic stroke, including aphasia. Initially couldn’t memorize his linesbut with a lot of work, time and some luck, got better. Today Stone is 63 years old and continues to be an actress.

Emilia Clarke

Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen, the mother of dragons, in Game of Thrones, and survived two aneurysms after finishing the first season of the show. The first left her with aphasia.

While recovering from her first life-threatening aneurysm in 2011, her brain trauma left her “muttering nonsense” and unable to remember her own name at just 25 years old. Since then, she fortunately the popular actress recovered and even founded a charity called SameYou which focuses on helping those with acquired brain injury.

Randy Travis

Travis suffered a stroke in 2013 she left him unable to speak or move without assistance. She spent more than two years in daily therapy to regain the ability to perform basic tasks. Travis has severe aphasiabut you can still sing a few words at a time.

terry jones

One of Monty Python’s Flying Circus members, Terry Jones, began experiencing speech difficulties in 2014 and unusually couldn’t remember his lines. Jones was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2015.

Can you recover from aphasia?

If brain damage is milda person can retrieve their language skills without treatment, according to the Mayo Clinic. But regaining language skills is often a slow process, and “few people regain full pre-injury levels of communication.”

The speech and language therapy it can help some people regain language functions, learn other methods of communication, and make further progress. Certain are being studied medications to treat aphasia.

People with aphasia sometimes they wear something that explains that they have aphasia. It may also be useful to carry a pen and a notebook. Unfortunately, this is not always effective. Aphasia can affect speaking, understanding, writing, and reading.

That’s why, aphasia can be very lonely, isolating. Imagine not being able to communicate with your friends and family. Imagine not being able to understand what they are telling you. But aphasia doesn’t have to always be so lonely. In fact, if you know someone with this condition, it can be very helpful for a person with aphasia to know that you are trying to help them communicate.

References: