What do we know about the danger of “2009 JF1”, the asteroid that will approach Earth tomorrow

In social networks, a new news from the POT about the arrival of a asteroid that will destroy the land has generated an alarm again.

This time it’s about the asteroid, it’s the “2009 JF1”which according to some media and publications in digital spaces and communities, would impact the planet this Friday, May 6.

The truth is that although the asteroid is 2009 JF1 it does exist, it is orbiting the Earth and it is on NASA’s list of “potentially dangerous objects”, its chances of impacting the planet are just 0.026%.

That is to say, there is a possibility between 3 thousand 800 that an impact happens. That means that according to data from NASA itself, it is most likely that the asteroid will not hit Earth this Friday.

However, and in the event that the possibility arises, between 3,800, that the 2009 JF1 sets a direct course and enters our atmosphere, given its small size (between 10 and 20 meters according to scientists’ calculations) the most It will likely disintegrate and cause no harm.

To put it in context, the asteroid that fell 66 million years ago and caused the mass extinction of the dinosaurs was about 10 kilometers in diameter.

“In other words, if it entered the atmosphere, it would surely only leave us with a pretty Shooting Star“, assured about the subject the scientific disseminator Álex Riveiro.

For now, a real version of the movie “Don’t Look Up,” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, seems highly unlikely.

