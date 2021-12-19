What does Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem’s wife, do today: age, children and heritage

Penelope Cruz she is without a doubt one of the most popular actresses in the world. She is also known for being the wife of Javier Bardem.

Two extraordinarily talented actors who have collected incredible successes in their careers.

Let’s go and discover the secrets of their private and professional life.

Who is Penelope Cruz

Penélope Cruz was born on April 28, 1974, in Madrid. She quickly gained success in Spanish cinema and quickly established herself as an international star.

Cruz grew up outside Madrid, where she studied ballet for nine years at the Spanish National Conservatory; she also received intensive training in ballet and jazz and studied theater in New York City.

At the age of 15 she won a competition for a modeling agency and began appearing in music videos and on Spanish television.

His first film roles were in El laberinto griego and Jamón, jamón. She came to international attention with Belle Epoque, a film about an army deserter shot by an elderly man and his four charming daughters.

He won a Academy Award for the best foreign film. Penelope Cruz has worked with Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar on numerous occasions, initially appearing in his Trembling Flesh and Todo sobre mi madre.

Penelope Cruz she quickly established herself as a leading actress in Hollywood. She appeared in the romantic comedy Woman on Top and starred opposite Matt Damon in All the Pretty Horses.

She appeared as an unhappily married mother in Almodóvar’s acclaimed Volver, for which she received a nomination at the Oscar.

She won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, for her work in Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​in which she starred opposite Scarlett Johansson and Javier Bardem.

Penelope Cruz: private life

Penelope Cruz on July 14, 2010 he married Javier Bardem. The two have worked together in films such as Carne trémula, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​The Counselor – The prosecutor, Escobar – The charm of evil and Everyone knows.

Two children were born from their love: Leonardo, born in Los Angeles on January 22, 2011, and Luna, born in Madrid on July 22, 2013.