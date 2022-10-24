What happened to Felicity Jones, the co-star of Rogue One?

The Star Wars universe is having a good run, as Lucasfilm and Disney seem have found a way to create good stories in series formatsas happened with The Mandalorian (2019), The Book of Boba Fett (2021) and Andor (2022), a series that serves as a prequel to Rogue One (2016), a spin-off starring Diego Luna and Felicity Joneswho is turning 39 this October 17, 2022.

The British actress has been a trend on social networks in recent weeks, since fans have begun to speculate if his character could appear in the remaining chapters from the first season. And while it is unlikely, because it would conflict with the canon shown, Disney knows that Jyn Erso, the character that Jones brings to life, is one of the fan favorites, so we could see a new spin-off with the heroine.

What projects is Felicity currently working on?

As reported by Deadline on May 4, 2022, the actress joined with Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), yeah Jason Isaacs (who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter saga) to star in Maria, a comedy in which a girl with a tendency to escape from reality begins to fall in love with her stepbrother by mistake.

Covers by Felicity Jones and Jonathan Bailey. / WORLDWIDE

The film, which is created by BAFTA-nominated comedian Simon Amstell, is scheduled for start recording this fall 2022so there will be more details about it soon.

Other films in which you can see Felicity Jones in action

Although Star Wars is her most outstanding work, the actress participated in The Theory of Everything (2014), a story that serves to learn about the relationship between the immortalized Stephen Hawking and Jane, his wife; performance that led to her being nominated for an Oscar statuettealthough finally Julianne Moore was the winner for Always Alice.

Despite that, we particularly remember Felicity for play Sienna Brooks in the adaptation of Inferno, a film starring Tom Hanks that is based on the homonymous novel written by Dan Brown. And even when creative freedoms completely changed Siena’s character, she is still interesting, as well as having a dramatic and impressive scene in the final stretch of the film.

Finally, many others relate it to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where she appeared as Felicia Hardy, better known as Black Cat, whose character has been in Sony’s plans to expand its arachnid universe. And even though nothing is confirmed, in 2021 Felicity told the Collider site that she would be more than willing to play the antiheroine again.

Felicity Jones was in the plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. / SONY

Whatever the case, we are more than sure that Felicity Jones is living her 39th birthday to the fullest, and it will be a delight to see her on screen again. @worldwide