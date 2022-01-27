what happens to the body using it daily

Eating this ingredient daily helps digestion and prevents many diseases. What is it and what benefits does it provide to our body? Let’s find out together.

Very often we resort to medications and drugs to alleviate our state of health without, however, counting that Mother Nature has provided us with all the tools to feel good during everyday life.

One of these tools is definitely the bicarbonate: thanks to its properties and nutritional values ​​it acts on the intestine but more generally on our body to avoid unpleasant health problems.

We all have it at home and we take it when needed. It is the classic grandmother remedy: when you did not digest as a child and you had stomach pain, they immediately came to your rescue with a teaspoon of baking soda and a glass of water.

So let’s find out together what benefits it brings to our body and how much to take.

Eat it every day: baking soda

Last warning before starting: no advice or online diet can ever replace the opinion of a doctor or an expert in the sector. For any weight problem or to draw up a diet, consult their advice.

Benefits

In addition to the classic digestive action, sodium bicarbonate has other beneficial qualities for improving the state of one’s body.

It strongly decreases the likelihood of arthritis and rheumatism that attack the bones and joints of the body. It also helps prevent that endless list of autoimmune diseases, that is, those pathologies associated with an error in the immune system that trigger a violent reaction against organs, tissues and cells.

The latest studies carried out on the object in question report that all these benefits depend on the action that the bicarbonate performs on spleen. In fact, by taking this ingredient, the spleen would be able to contain fewer inflammatory cells and more anti-inflammatory cells.

In the end you know why baking soda makes you digest? Being an alkaline substance, it manages to increase the levels of acid contained in the intestine. Adding it then, in a dose of water, this effect multiplies exponentially and thus promotes complete digestion.

How much to take

The right dose for sodium bicarbonate intake is equal to a small teaspoon for half a liter of water. Obviously, after having introduced the liquid ingredient in question, everything must be mixed as best as possible.

Despite everything that has been written in the previous paragraphs, there is a small note to make: taking bicarbonate every day can be good but it is always best to consult an expert in the sector.

Depending on your state of health, he will be able to advise you whether to have this sort of daily meal or to avoid it. Last note to be signed: never go beyond the daily dose prescribed above. It could do the reverse effect.