What If …?, Marvel Studios celebrate an unexpected wedding

Recently, AC Bradley chatted with EW about the making of the episode in question explaining that the relationship between Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Thor is one of his favorites: “I love the relationship between Thor and Jane and we wanted to play with that part of the love story without the tragedy frame“Explained Bradley. “The story took its cue from a reckless love for 80s and 90s romantic comedies and party movies. After so many serious episodes, what’s the funniest thing we could have done? And the answer is: ‘Let Thor throw a party’ ”.
In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic Marvel character. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.
Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.
