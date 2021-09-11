What If, who will be the next protagonist in episode 6 of the series?

The fifth episode of What If …? brought to our screens the zombies, or rather, the zombie version of the characters we all know. Now fans are waiting for the sixth episode of the animated series, coming soon on Disney + on September 15th. Who will be The protagonist of this episode? Let’s find out together.

Several theories were formulated at first. The most quoted concerned Party Thor, already expected for the fifth episode by some fans. However, the God of Thunder has not made it to our screens, and in truth it is very likely that Not he won’t do that in episode 6 either.

According to the spoilers we have received, the next installment should instead focus on Tony Stark and Erick Killmonger. It will start from the events of the 2008 film, but this time the character played by Robert Downey Jr. will not be caught by Ten Rings, but Erick Killmonger will come to save it from captivity. This event, of course, will create a friendship between the two, but at the same time it will change events not a little. As you will remember, in fact, in the film Tony Stark creates his armor to escape, and it becomes so Iron Man. But if he is not held prisoner by the organization, the situation will not arise in which, in order to escape, he will have to give life to what made him the hero that we know.

Loading... Advertisements

However, in this alternate version, Tony will have access to the state-of-the-art technologies of Wakanda which, in the meantime, Killmonger will have become King. But something could threaten the peace of the state, indeed someone: it is about Obadiah Stane, who may have access to the secrets of the Wakanda.

We don’t know if Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa will also be featured in the episode, but fans hope so. In any case we will find out if this prediction is indeed true only the next Wednesday, September 15, on Disney +.