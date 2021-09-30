What is and how it works Centr, Chris Hemsworth’s training app

Chris Hemsworth, the Thor of cinema, created Centr, an app to help people train and stay fit. But does it really work?

Eugenio Spagnuolo

It’s called Centr (without the final o) and it’s an ambitious app: it aims to be our digital benchmark for health and fitness. A meal planner, personal trainer and meditation teacher in one app, who can also count on an excellent testimonial: Chris Hemsworth, the Thor of cinema, who of Centr is the creator. Millions of people just needed to download the app and get it into the Best Personal Growth Apps in the Google Play 2020 awards. But is Centr really useful?

How does Centr – Centr is not the usual app that collects exercise videos or some recipes. But a rather complex app, which immediately asks us what our aim is: to improve health? Building muscle? Lose weight? Based on the answers, offers specific workouts to achieve the goal: weights, hiit, yoga. And the package also includes meditations, readings, visualizations, as well as an ideal diet to follow. The first 7 days are free, then you pay (a 3-month subscription costs 50 euros).

The workouts of Centr – The training program is based on video tutorials, edited by fitness and body building instructors such as the mythological Gunnar Peterson, very well known in the USA, where the app was developed. This could be a problem for some, since Centr only speaks English, but in reality the tutorials are almost silent: just follow the movements described and the progression of the exercises, some of which see Hemsworth himself in action. Most workouts are bodyweight, some require dumbbells, kettlebells, and a jump rope, others need space and gym equipment: it depends on the program. In the FAQ, Centr recommends replacing the equipment with makeshift items anyway (bottles such as weights, for example) but it is clear that if our goal is build muscle, sooner or later we will need access to barbells, dumbbells and benches.

The recipes of Centr – Loading... Advertisements Centr associates training with a food program. And here you can feel the Italy-USA gap: the recipes are healthy but don’t always meet the Italian taste. Pasta with pesto, for example, Centr suggests making it with cabbage, broccoli, lemon, basil, macadamia and the infamous parmesan: the cheese that imitates parmesan and parmesan, without having the nutritional characteristics. In general anyway the recipes are colorful and varied: options include oats for breakfast, salads and wraps for lunch, and stir-fries and curries for dinner. Mondays are always meatless, which is ideal for flexitarians. Some dishes are prepared in 5 minutes, such as smoothies, others can take up to an hour to prepare. But the recipes can be exchanged as long as the nutritional balance is maintained.

What does Chris Hemsworth have to do with Centr? – The alter ego of the cinematic Thor is keen to let it be known that he has not only put his face on it, but is precisely the creator of Centr. And he writes it in black and white: “I believe that we all have untapped potential”, reads Centr. “And we all need support to achieve our goals. This is why I have assembled a team of experts to help you develop a happier and healthier life. It is the same team that I have used over the years to center myself. This program takes all the guesswork out, with a weekly plan tailored to your goals, skills and personal tastes. And it’s constantly updated with new content to do everywhere.

Swap workouts and recipes, challenge your body in different ways, get mentally inspired and get better results, faster. Variety is key and this platform stands out for its versatility. Many programs advocate a diet or exercise program, but there is rarely a single answer. We have to be flexible and adaptable; we are always in the training phase. No matter what your day is or where you are, Centr puts the best in the world in the palm of your hand. Centr is here to help you develop a healthier body, a stronger mind and a happier life, so you can reach your full potential ”.

Is it worth subscribing to Centr? – Centr is an innovative app. The workouts are challenging, although by no means easy: some exercises in the beginner program may be more intense than expected. But the proposed routines are an antidote to the boredom that comes with other fitness apps. The section dedicated to minduflness and meditations has its own usefulness and Centr can interact with our health data if desired, kept in the phone: useful for monitoring our vital parameters even during physical exercise. It is only necessary to understand if an app like this is worth its price: from 21 euros for a month of training to 124 for an all-inclusive year. But every now and then some promotions pop up and the cost goes down a bit. In any case, the first 7 days are free: more than enough time to find out if Thor’s training is right for us or not.