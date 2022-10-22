What is Hurricane Roslyn’s track, where is it headed, and when does it make landfall?

Tropical Storm Roslyn gains strength 0:31

(CNN Spanish) — Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 tropical cyclone and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.

Roslyn has sustained winds of 193 km/h since early Saturday morning and is moving from west to northwest parallel to the southwestern coast of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Roslyn’s sustained wind speed increased by 60 mph in a 24-hour period from Friday through Saturday morning, signifying rapid intensification. A storm rapidly intensifies when its maximum sustained winds increase to at least 35 mph in 24 hours or less.

Hurricane conditions are forecast along the coast of Mexico by Saturday night, with “damaging winds and a dangerous storm surge,” the National Hurricane Center said.

The Marías Islands, an archipelago about 60 miles off the mainland, are under a hurricane warning as of Saturday morning, as are parts of the central western mainland coast from Playa Perúla to El Roblito.

“Its circulation will generate wind with gusts of 120 to 150 km/h and waves of 4 to 6 meters high on the coast of Jalisco, wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h with waves of 2 to 4 meters in Nayarit, Colima and Michoacán,” reported the National Water Commission (Conagua) on Saturday morning.

A hurricane warning is often issued 36 hours in advance of tropical cyclone-force winds, and all preparations made prior to the arrival of the hurricane must be completed quickly.

The current track shows that Roslyn continues to gain strength and could become a Category 4 hurricane by Saturday night. The storm may weaken slightly before making landfall on Sunday, but it is still forecast to be at or near major hurricane strength before reaching the Mexican state of Nayarit, according to the hurricane center.

The storm is moving in a similar fashion to Hurricane Orlene, which made landfall on Oct. 3 just north of the Nayarit-Sinaloa border as a Category 1 storm before dissipating inland. Orlene had strengthened into a Category 4 storm over open water the day before.

Prevention and surveillance zones for storm Roslyn

The rains in the regions of Colima, Guerrero and Michoacán are expected to be from 75 to 150 mm, and from 150 to 250 mm in Jalisco.

The rains “The aforementioned rains may be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail, in addition, they could increase the levels of rivers and streams and cause landslides and floods,” warns Conagua.

Based on the forecasts, the following prevention and surveillance zones were established:

Prevention zone for hurricane effects from Playa Pérula, Jalisco, to San Blas, Nayarit (including the Marías Islands).

Surveillance zone for hurricane effects from the north of San Blas, Nayarit, to Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Prevention zone for tropical cyclone effects from the south of Playa Pérula, Jalisco, to Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Roslyn’s trajectory: when will it make landfall in Mexico?

Saturday October 22: by Saturday at 01:00 am, Roslyn intensified to a category 2 hurricane and would be located 280 km southwest of Manzanillo. It presented sustained winds of between 175 km/h, gusts of 215 km/h and displacements towards the northeast at 11 km/h. Hours later, the storm would be 185 km southwest of Playa Pérula at 01:00 pm By then it would be a category 2 hurricane and winds could reach 195 km/h.

Sunday October 23: by 01:00 am, it is forecast to be 50 km west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes. At that time, Roslyn would have winds between 165 and 205 km/h. Twelve hours later, already on land, Roslyn would be downgraded to a tropical storm and would be located 75 km east-northeast of El Roblito.

Monday October 24: at the beginning of next week, Roslyn would already be a remnant low pressure on land, with winds between 45 and 65 km/h. Around 01:00 am on Monday, it would be located 450 km northeast of Escuinapa.

editor’s note: This article has been updated with recent information.