What is pilates, the popular TikTok exercise

Pilates has become a very popular discipline on TikTok being a method used by several celebrities to lose weight and tone their body, becoming the new training trend. However, the practice of pilates is not entirely new.

According to experts, practicing pilates brings several benefits to our body, since this discipline involves greater muscle strengthhelping to tone without reaching hypertrophy, that is, the increase in muscle size.

Another of its benefits is that helps with weight loss by improving metabolism, therefore there is a higher calorie burning throughout the day compared to other methods. Also, Pilates work is very energizingso it activates our body, increases the production of endorphins and fills us with strength.

What is pilates and what does it do to your body?

Pilates is a method created by Joseph Pilates at the beginning of the 20th century. that has the basic principles of balance, precision and control, considered a mind-body exercise practice more than a training, being a suitable method for anyone regardless of age or body type.

In a nutshell, pilates is a method of exercise and physical movement designed to stretch, strengthen and balance the body with the help of breathing, so it is considered as an exercise of awareness.

In practice, pilates has more intense and faster exercises than yogawhich is characterized by having static postures, slow movements and a marked breathing rhythm.

Why has pilates become popular on TikTok?

Several celebrities and influencers practice pilates such as Jennifer Aniston, Madonna, Uma Thurman, Gwyneth Paltrow, to name a few. However, the model Lori Harvey revealed in a video from the last Met Gala that “pilates changed her life” obtaining more than 600 thousand likes on TikTok.

While certified instructors like Kim Carruthers, a celebrity trainer like Tyra Banks, Chloe Grace Moretz and Derrick Rose mentioned that Pilates is a practice that helps the body in various waysfrom rehabilitation, to healing the body before and after pregnancy.

