The fast intermittent It has become a very recurring activity among all those who want to lose weight because it consists of abstaining from food consumption for a certain period to reach a specific goal. Specialists affirmed that it is a process which, despite the fact that it has a lot of prejudices has big Benefits for the Health if it is carried out correctly, which results in the best way if schedules are established to do it.

It is very important to note that to make the intermittent fasting It should be supervised by a specialist in the field such as a nutritionist, since the bad practice of this would bring serious consequences to the Health of the body.

What is the best time to do intermittent fasting?

Experts in the field recommend establishing Schedule to perform the intermittent fastingbased on the lifestyle, since if the person feels good with said time and it is adapted to your way of living, this will potentiate the effects, especially when losing weight, since there is no type of stress that paralyzes the objective.

Having said the above, there are commonly two intermittent fasting, being one in the morning and the other in the afternoon; both cases for different goals.

The intermittent fasting in the morning is for all those who prefer to have breakfast when they wake up and make the last meal early.

Meanwhile he intermittent fasting in the afternoon is ideal if you prefer to extend the time of overnight fasting, the one we all do when sleeping, and eat breakfast later than usual, thus delaying the schedule of the last meal.

There are different types of intermittent fasting and each one is adapted to the lifestyle of each person and to different objectives, however, the most used is the so-called 12/12 in which you eat and fast in intervals of 12 hours. So you can have breakfast at 8 am and have the last meal before 8 pm hours (that is, you stop eating at 20 hoursnot that at that time you make the last meal).

According to a study carried out in the United States, having dinner early, about 5 hours before going to bed and not 2 as has been recommended until now, would enhance fat burning during the night. Although it is also very important to emphasize that the type of intake is an important part of losing weight with the intermittent fasting, because these must be healthy products that provide nutrients to the body. That is why it is recommended to do it in the hands of a nutritionist.