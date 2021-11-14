What is the burgeoning Defi market on Bitcoin already producing?

Source: Adobe / thodonal

The thriving market of the decentralized finance (DeFi) is evolving beyond Ethereum (ETH) and other chains. For some it might be surprising to hear that Bitcoin is one of them.

Read on to learn more about Bitcoin’s growing DeFi ecosystem and the kind of returns you can expect to earn from your holdings in Bitcoin. BTC.

DeFi on Bitcoin

Powered by Bitcoin Layer 2 (L2) smart contract protocols, such as RootStock (RSK) or Stacks, and protected by Bitcoin, Bitcoin’s native DeFi apps are emerging, with the goal of providing next-generation Bitcoin-based financial services.

While Bitcoin’s native DeFi market is still small compared to what’s available on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and other popular DeFi destinations, the market for Bitcoin native decentralized products is on the rise.

Source: rsk.co

Currently, the most popular use cases in the DeFi market on Bitcoin include lending, trading, staking, and stablecoins.

Native DeFi app on Bitcoin to try

Let’s go inside and take a look at some of the main ones platforms DeFi on Bitcoin and what decentralized products and services they currently offer

DeFi App on Bitcoin: Sovryn

Sovryn is a decentralized bitcoin trading and lending platform. Sovryn is a non-custodial, permissionless protocol that uses smart contracts for BTC lending, yield farming and margin trading.

Sovryn is based on RSK and has a number of advantages over tokenized BTC on Ethereum, such as better storage management and lower data structure and transaction fees.

You can use Sovryn to earn interest by lending BTC to marginalized borrowers and traders. Furthermore, you can also trade bitcoins with USD stablecoins. Other features you can access on Sovryn include automated market maker (AMM) pools and yield farming.

DeFi App on Bitcoin: Money on Chain

Money on Chain offers bitcoin-backed stablecoins, an interest-bearing digital asset for BTC token holders, and decentralized leverage trading.

Money on Chain seeks to solve bitcoin’s volatility problem and reduce counterparty risks found in other stablecoins, such as using traditional bank accounts or less developed decentralized networks.

To this end, Money On Chain uses BTC as collateral for the stablecoin. The collateral is not held in a third party bank account, but is secured by RSK smart contracts, which provide a 1: 1 pegged token to BTC.

Money On Chain is based on four tokens including Dollar on Chain (DOC), a stablecoin token priced in USD, the BitPro token (BPro), a token designed for bitcoin holders to earn interest on BTC and get free leverage, and BTCx, which represents a position of bullish bitcoin with leverage. The protocol also provides a Money on Chain (MOC) token, which is the platform’s governance token.

DeFi App on Bitcoin: Atomic Finance

Atomic Finance allows bitcoin holders to generate returns on their BTCs while maintaining custody, through a covered calling strategy, powered by DLC (Discreet Log Contracts). A covered call involves holding a token and selling a call position on the token at the same time, with the option premium representing the return generated.

Discreet Log Contracts allow non-custodial speculation directly on the Bitcoin network. By combining Bitcoin’s security with more flexible smart contracts, the protocol provides non-custodial returns through financial derivatives, such as call and put options.

The protocol is currently in beta with further updates to be released in the future.

DeFi App on Bitcoin: AlexGo

AlexGo is an open source decentralized finance protocol built on Bitcoin, which operates on the Stacks blockchain. Stacks connects to Bitcoin, enabling smart contracts and digital assets that leverage Bitcoin’s security, capital and network capabilities.

You should be able to use AlexGo to borrow bitcoins at flexible rates, lend your bitcoins to earn interest, maximize profits with BTC’s bullish positions, and manage risk with BTC’s short positions.

It is important to note that AlexGo is still working on their testnet.

DeFi App on Bitcoin: DeFiChain

DeFiChain is a decentralized protocol offering financial services, powered by the Bitcoin network. The protocol is based on a hybrid proof-of-stake (PoS) / proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism and is anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain, via Merkle root, giving it an additional layer of security.

Additionally, using the platform’s native DFI token, you can borrow and lend via collateralized systems, wrap tokens, tokenize assets, trade on their decentralized exchange, and more.

At the time of writing, DeFiChain had over $ 800 million locked in its smart contracts.

DeFi App on Bitcoin: Tropykus Finance

Tropykus Finance is a decentralized financial protocol that seeks to connect BTC investors to DeFi opportunities in emerging markets, such as Latin America.

The protocol leverages RSK smart contracts to offer decentralized loans and credit products, from which interest can be earned.

Other Bitcoin native DeFi apps you can check out include Defiant and rLending.

How are the returns in DeFi on Bitcoin?

At a time when traditional lenders are offering historically low interest rates, bitcoin hodlers can earn above-average returns on both CeFi (centralized finance) and DeFi lending platforms.

For example, at the lower end of the return range, Gemini Earn allows you to earn up to 1.49% APY (Annual Percentage Return) on your BTC. On the other hand, BlockFi offers up to 5% APY on bitcoin deposits on the platform.

As for the DeFi on Bitcoin, here are some expected returns, taken from the dapps websites at the time of writing.

Tropykus Finance 4.00% APR (Annual Percentage Rate) on rBTC microsavings

7.64% APR on DOC token

2.16% APR on RIF token Sovryn 4.55% APY on rBTC

158.61% APY on SOV / rBTC AMM

202.52% APY on XUSD / RBTC AMM Money on Chain 28.50% APR BPro Token historical performance

13.73% on MoC staking

Securing decentralized financial protocols with Bitcoin can provide a more robust DeFi landscape, which has long been plagued by insecure infrastructure.

However, it remains to be seen whether the largely Ethereum-loving “DeFi degens” will switch to Bitcoin. Maybe if the returns make it worthwhile.

