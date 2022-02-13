What is the mysterious buzz that is not making the 80 thousand inhabitants of an English city sleep

A constant noise, a hum similar to that produced by the vacuum cleaner. This is the sound that has haunted the inhabitants of Halifax, Great Britain for two years and that is heard day and night making it impossible for hundreds of residents to sleep.

Stock image

A constant noise, one low frequency similar to a hum, like the sound of a vacuum cleaner or the spin of a washing machine. This is the sound that the inhabitants of Halifax, in the county of West Yorkshire, in Great Britain, which does not abandon them even at night so as to deprive them of sleep. A story that gradually also reached Prime Minister Boris Johnson who received a letter along with a collection of signatures from the inhabitants of the English town who ask that light be shed on this mysterious sound whose source has not yet been identified.

“The Hum”as the residents of Halifax the sound that has been depriving them of sleep for two years and causing many to anxiety, insomnia, despair, headaches, general tension and fear of going crazy. “At night I can’t sleep and I cry – Sue Dollard, who lives in the small town of West Yorkshire which has 80,000 inhabitants, told the BBC – once you hear it… you can’t hear it anymore”. The first to tell of being obsessed with this constant buzz was a 50-year-old woman living in the nearby suburb of Bradshaw who wrote on Facebook that she heard for the first time this which seems to be a very low frequency a year and a half ago, in middle of the night. After realizing that she is constantly hearing it, she created a Facebook page that gathers about 300 users who share this experience that has now become a real trauma. “I spent hours with my ears glued to the wall and the floor – said the woman – I was afraid of going crazy”.

Like her, many others, who in a certain way have found comfort in knowing that they are not the only ones to hear that sound and that above all they can try together to find an explanation. Despite the constant requests made to the local administration, no one yet knows where “The Hum” comes from nor who is responsible for it. Council investigations will continue as area councilor Jenny Lynn spoke of “three possible sources of this noise” which have not yet been disclosed.