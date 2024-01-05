What is the PRICE of the dollar TODAY, January 3, 2024? This is how the fish woke up

Today, Thursday, January 4, 2024, the price of the dollar in Mexico is on average 17.03 pesosmarking a week characterized by the stability of the Mexican currency against the US dollar.

As of the previous day’s close, Wednesday, January 3, 2024, The dollar to peso exchange rate was 17.01 pesos for each US currency. This behavior is consistent with a consistent trend observed in the first week of the new year.

Regarding the exchange rate provided by Banxico, which is published daily in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), This Thursday’s value is 17.0492. peso per dollar. Additionally, according to the Department of Finance, the exchange rate used to calculate dollar liabilities is 17.0297 pesos per dollar.

Mexico’s largest banks today present changes in dollar buying and selling rates. As an example, Azteca Bank shows the purchase level 16.45 pesos and sales level 17.85 pesos. Besides, BBVA Bancomer presents tariffs 16.16 pesos and 17.29 pesos for buying and selling respectively. In its turn, Banorte has a buy rate 15.95 pesos and sales level 17.35 pesos.

It is important to keep in mind that the price of the dollar is constantly changing in buying and selling rates, so the price may change when making over-the-counter transactions. To stay on top of exchange rate trends, it is recommended to follow the news to understand whether the dollar is moving up or down, as well as the reasons for these changes.

​

​

​