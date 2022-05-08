what it is and what triggers it

For a long time the news about Covid has kept out information about positive children. At first it was believed that they were immune, then over time it was realized that they simply recovered sooner and better from the infection. Over time, however, it has been discovered that, even if ndo not have all severe symptoms Covid-19 like adults, they are anyway susceptible to inflammation more or less serious. In fact, Covid-19 has different impacts depending on age, but leaves no way out. Last year we started talking about effects on concentration and energy, hypothesizing inflammatory syndromes that today have a name and scientific evidence. We are talking about the multisystem inflammatory syndromeconfirmed by a study published in Naturewhich brought to light the pathogenetic mechanisms at the origin of this syndrome.

The syndrome in question is a potentially serious complication, due not to a direct effect of the virus, but to a predisposition to hyperinflammation in some children. This can affect all organs, from the intestine, the brain, the skin, the eyes and even the heart. In fact, inflammatory syndromes affect the heart for 80%, a rare complication, but serious and with the possibility of admission to intensive care, as well as (rarely) complications for the rest of your life. In most cases, it is right to reiterate it, children recover quickly and easily thanks to the right therapy.

What do we know about multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

A new study published in Nature by a team of researchers from Murdoch Children’s Research Institute-Mcri andUniversity of Melbourne, identified 137 immune proteins that are activated in severe cases of Covid-19 among the smallest. The research team analyzed the blood of 20 healthy and 33 Covid-19 positive children who presented multisystem inflammatory syndrome. This is because blood clotting and a particular reaction of proteins to infection were known.

The blood samples compared showed the presence of 85 and 52 specific proteins, respectively Multisystem inflammatory syndrome and the Acute respiratory distress syndromethe two syndromes that aggravate the positivity of Covid-19 on children. Conor McCaffertyresearcher Mcri, explained how the research “was the first to discover the specific pathways of blood clotting and immune proteins that impacted children with Covid-19 who developed severe symptoms“. This will allow us to grasp the symptoms in time, therefore anticipate the diagnosis and to act with targeted treatments to avoid long-term complications.

Symptoms of multisystem inflammatory syndrome and the difference with Kawasaki disease

From the beginning of the first cases of symptoms of hyperinflammation, another origin was suspected, such Kawasaki disease. However, the differences between the two soon emerged, demonstrating that Covid-19 can have serious consequences on children. Inflammation usually occurs in two groups: in children under the age of 3 years or in children over the age of 7 years. Furthermore, the onset of symptoms can also occur after a couple of weeks from positivity to the virus.

Children may have symptoms such as persistent fever, rash on the skin (rash), joint pain and abdominal pain with diarrhea. In some cases even inflammation of the heart (myocarditis). Unlike the Kawasaki diseaseclinical features and blood tests do not manifest the typical symptoms such as the so-called strawberry tongueconjunctivitis and swelling of the lymph nodes in the neck.