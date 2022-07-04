News

What it means that Russia takes control of Sakhalin-2, one of the largest oil and gas projects in the world

The Sakhalin-2 supplies about 4% of the world market for liquefied natural gas.

Russia took control of a major oil and gas project in which Britain’s Shell has a 27.5% stake and Japan’s Mitsui and Mitsubishi another 22.5%.

Towards the end of last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to take over Sakhalin-2, in a move that particularly affects Japan.

The measure could force Shell, Mitsui and Mitsubishi to abandon their investments as the economic fallout from the Ukraine war spreads.

Oil giant Shell said: “We are aware of the decree and are assessing its implications.”

