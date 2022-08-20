What led Emma Watson to radically cut her hair after ending ‘Harry Potter’

It’s been more than 10 years since the adventures at Hogwarts ended parEmma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe. An experience that for them, no matter how much time passes, will always be unforgettable. And so they let it be seen every time they talk about their time in ‘Harry Potter’, both for the best and for the worst memories.

That leading trio has followed after their respective paths separatelyand in particular Emma Watsonwho has always demonstrated his autonomy and their independence in this regard. Already when she started in the role of Hermione, could not fully count on the support of his parentsand that forced him to go his own way, as you can see in the video above.





A independence that it has maintained after to finish the saga and that has shown even in his decisions regarding your public image. What’s more, at the end of the ‘Harry Potter’ movies, he surprised his fans with his new haircutafter having accustomed them for a long time to her long magic hair.

As he told Collider in an interview, he had his reasons for doing it and for her it was very important to always have the same determination when making these kinds of decisions: “I didn’t tell anyone that I was going to do it, because I knew they were going to judge me. I just did it and I waited to see the reaction of the people“.





Alex Watson with his sister Emma Watson | gtres



As he also said then to Marie Claire, the decision had already been made long beforebut his commitments to ‘Harry Potter’ prevented him from changing his look: “I wanted to do it since I was 16 years oldand when ‘Harry Potter’ ended in June, I already needed a change. It was very symbolic for me. It is very short, especially behind and on the sides. Y it’s very liberating to think that I can wear my hair like that on the street without eating my head”.

A liberation that he could not have before, since his contract for the films of the saga of magicians carried a signed commitment that couldn’t alter his appearance. Something very common in adolescence that she could not experience due to her fame and recognition as an actress.

