What panels will the D23 Expo have? How many and when are they? Where to see the D23 panels ONLINE? marvel star wars

D23Expo will bring to fans from all over the world the main novelties of Disney, not only of its most well-known cinematographic brands, but also on the multiple branches of entertainment that the mouse firm offers. For that, you will have special broadcasts of some selected panels that will be part of the event.

The event promises appearances by actors, actresses and those in charge of creating the public’s favorite series and movies; previews of new consumer products; tours of unique exhibit hall experiences; an exclusive look at the latest releases from Disney Games; interviews with Disney Publishing authors

In addition, there will be daily recaps of D23 Expo highlights from the hosts of the D23 Inside Disney podcast and special announcements.

Some of the panels that will be offered on the broadcasts will be Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Disney Branded Television; Disney Games and Marvel Games; National Geographic; and more.

In Latin America, the accounts of Disney Studios, Disney +, Marvel and Star Wars will have exclusive coverage showing all the news of the Expo.

While, Disney fans will be able to see D23 Expo [EN VIVO] at D23Expo.com/live, D23.comand on the D23 accounts on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. You can also check the broadcasts right here:

What panels will the D23 Expo have? How many and when are they?

Friday, September 9

10:30 a.m. – Disney Legends Awards Ceremony

Disney100 kicks off D23 Expo with an epic presentation including the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony featuring Disney CEO Bob Chapek. The event will once again honor those artists and visionaries who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. This year will honor Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Patrick Dempsey, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more.

1:00 p.m. – Presentation of Disney and Marvel games

Tune in to the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE for announcements, trailers, and updates on some of the new and upcoming games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios.

2:30 p.m. – Disney For Scores Podcast Live Celebrates Marvel Music

To celebrate the powerful music of Marvel stories, Variety reviewer Jon Burlingame will host the live Disney For Scores podcast. Jon will bring to life the format of the popular Disney For Scores podcast as he interviews those behind some of Marvel’s favorite series and movies. By listening to the podcast, audiences will be able to learn the secrets behind creating the incredible music that helps build the Marvel Universe.

4:00 p.m. – Conversation with the Disney Legends

The new Disney legends share a revealing conversation about their legendary careers.

6:00 p.m. – D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022

Disney’s ultimate costume contest returns to D23 Expo! Host Nina West and an invited jury made up of Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Eckstein and Ally Maki will participate in this contest as the most extraordinary creations and the most magical makeup from the Disney fan universe are revealed. The novelty this year will be that those who are watching the contest, either from D23 Expo or from their homes, will be able to vote for their “Favourite Fan” and find out who wins.

Saturday, September 10

10:30 a.m. – Talking to National Geographic Veterinarians

Join National Geographic’s exceptional veterinarians: Dr. Jan Pol and his wife Diane (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”); Dr. Vernard Hodges (“Critter Fixers: Country Vets”); Dr. Geoff Pye, Dr. Jen Flower, and animal keeper Rain Westgard (“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom”); and Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition”) for a poignant behind-the-scenes look at their popular series, moderated by Tamron Hall (“Tamron Hall Show”).

12:00 noon – Bob’s Burgers

The Emmy® Award-winning animated series “Bob’s Burgers” joins D23 Expo following the recent critically acclaimed premiere of Bob’s Burgers: The Movie. The cast and their creators will give scoops and entertain the audience during a lively panel discussion.

2:00 p.m. – MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

An opportunity to celebrate 60 spectacular, sensational and fast-paced years of Spider-Man! Since his humble debut in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962, Spider-Man has climbed the walls to international superstardom. Spider Executive Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski will trace the web-slinging leader’s comics history across six decades. An unmissable panel in which captivating curiosities of the arachnid hero will be shared.

3:30pm – Epic Disney Entertainment Show: The Musical: The Extravaganza!

An exclusive presentation from Disney Branded Television that highlights a legacy of storytelling excellence and includes appearances by talent, performances and never-before-seen previews of original content for Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

6:00 p.m. – D23 Disney Stars Q&A Duel

Nina West (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Hairspray on Tour, D23 Mousequerade 2022) will introduce celebrity contestants and audience members through a kaleidoscopic world of extraordinary Disney games, including trivia, physical challenges, and more!

6:30 p.m. – The Making of Disney100: The Exhibit

Producers from the Walt Disney Archives, Semmel Exhibitions and Studio TK reveal must-see details about the new exhibit celebrating 100 years of the Disney Wonder, scheduled to open in February 2023 at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, USA.

Sunday, September 11

10:30 a.m. – Unlimited Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

President of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro will discuss Disney’s limitless future. With announcements and updates on the magic happening around the world in the parks, on the high seas, at home and beyond, audiences will get a look behind the big dreams of the Disney Imagineers and can enjoy this special presentation. full of exciting news and surprises.

1:00 p.m. – Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 years making the impossible possible

For 70 years, Walt Disney Imagineering has fused imagination with cutting-edge technology to create groundbreaking experiences. This panel will allow the public to meet Imagineers past and present as they discuss the core elements of creation and innovation that make dreams come true for visitors from around the world.

3:45 p.m. – Let’s explore the world with the new generation of National Geographic!

National Geographic’s New Breed of Stars: Kristen Kish (“Restaurants at the End of the World”), Bertie Gregory (“Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory”), Mariana van Zeller (“Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller”), Jeff Jenkins (travel blogger), and Dwayne Fields (“7 Toughest Days”); will take audiences to the most remote places on Earth in search of breathtaking landscapes, extraordinary wildlife, exotic foods, epic challenges and undercover storytelling.

5:00 p.m. – D23 Disney Stars Q&A Duel

Nina West (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Hairspray on Tour, D23 Mousequerade 2022) will invite celebrity contestants and audience members to party through a kaleidoscopic world of extraordinary Disney rides!