what time will season 18 be available on netflix

The Season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy” premiered on September 30, 2021 in the United States, through the ABC signal. After that, Netflix announced that the new batch of chapters will arrive on its platform on June 25. Along these lines, many wonder what the fiction will be available for on the streaming service.

It is worth mentioning that the series created by Shonda Rhimes is considered one of the best American productions of all time. Since its premiere in 2005, “Grey’s Anatomy” has accumulated dozens of awards that ratify the genius of its story and the incredible work of its cast.

On the other hand, season 18 generated much more expectations than the previous ones, mainly because the participation of Kate Walsh, Kate Burton and Abigail Spencer in the medical drama was confirmed. So what time will it be available on Netflix?

What time will “Grey’s Anatomy” be available on Netflix?

As we mentioned, in its June 2022 catalog, Netflix included “Grey’s Anatomy”, among the productions that will arrive on its platform. Thus, the series starring Ellen Pompeo officially premieres its 18th season on Saturday, June 25. The schedule varies according to the country where you are.

SCHEDULE BY COUNTRY

Mexico: 2:00 a.m.

Colombia: 2:00 a.m.

Peru: 2:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 a.m.

Chile: 3:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 3:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 3:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 a.m.

Argentina: 4:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 a.m.

Spain: 9:00 a.m.

What we know about the new installment

At the end of season 17 “Grey’s Anatomy”, Meredith became the director of the residency program and tries to train new and better doctors. Also, she resumed her rapprochement with Dr. Cormac.

Meanwhile, Owen proposed to Teddy again. Jo sold her shares of her hospital to pay for a lawyer to help her get custody of Luna, and with Link’s help she managed to keep the baby. The latter took advantage of Maggie and Winston’s wedding to propose to Amelia, but did not get the expected response.

Season 18, therefore, should continue with these dramas, although given the background of the ABC series, it is likely to include some twists and turns that further complicate the lives of the protagonists.