What to do so that Windows 11 is fully protected

The same should be applied periodically to any program you use. For example, update the browser, messaging applications or video calls, etc. You must ensure that you have the latest versions available at all times.

Use security programs

Of course, a good antivirus cannot be missing in Windows 11. This will allow you to detect security threatssuch as viruses, Trojans, keyloggers… Also analyze any download you make and alert you in case there is something strange that could compromise your computer.

You will have many options available. A very interesting one is Windows Defender, which comes integrated with the operating system itself. It works well, it’s free and you don’t need to install it yourself. However, there are many other free and paid alternatives. For example Avast or Bitdefender are some popular solutions.

But beyond using an antivirus, you can also make use of many other security applications. For example a firewall or even plugins that you can install in the browser. In all these cases, the objective is to improve the protection of the system and thus avoid any threat.

Download only from trusted sites

In this case it is a very common problem that can cause the malware entry all types. Whenever you download any program, whatever it may be, you must make sure that you do it from a reliable source. For example, you must use official stores such as the Microsoft Store or go directly to the website of that application.

But you should also apply this when downloading any document from the Internet. If, for example, you receive a Word or PDF file by mail, do not download it if you do not recognize the source or know that it is not really a security threat. Otherwise you could be downloading a virus without your knowledge.

Have a constant review

Maintaining maximum security in Windows 11 requires constant review. You have to check periodically that the equipment is up to date, that the antivirus works well, but also the applications that you have installed and check that they do not generate any type of problem.

A constant review It can be used to detect a threat as early as possible. For example, an uncorrected security flaw and being able to fix it before a hacker can exploit it, an application that you have installed and is stealing data without your knowledge, etc. You can create a series of guidelines to perform periodically.

Protect other devices too

To protect your Windows computer, you should not only focus on this system, but also on any other device that you are going to connect or that you have on the same network. For example, if you are going to plug in a hard drive, you must make sure that it does not have viruses. The same if you are going to connect a mobile by cable, it is important that you follow the same advice also in those devices.

Many security attacks come through the network. For example, a hacker could exploit our vulnerable Wi-Fi network to gain access to other devices. For this reason, it is essential to also protect the router, the wireless network and any other device that we are going to connect.

Avoid human errors

Keep in mind that most computer attacks will require the interaction of the victim. They require us to click something, download some file, and ultimately make some mistake. For this reason, we also want to give certain recommendations for common sense to maximize the security of Windows 11.

Beware of Phishing attacks

Without a doubt, something essential is to avoid Phishing attacks. They are a widely used method by cybercriminals to steal passwords or sneak malware. They usually use some bait to make us click on a link or download a file that is actually fake. The good news is that these attacks require us to fall into that trap. If we are prepared and do not click, we would not have problems.

Where do Phishing attacks come from? Mainly by e-mail and SMS, but also through platforms such as social networks or messaging programs. It is usually a link that supposedly takes us to a page to log in, to solve a problem, get a prize, etc. The baits they use are very varied.

Do not click on suspicious sites

This is very important. Sometimes when browsing the Internet we can find links or banners that invite us to click. An alert message may even appear indicating that our computer is in danger and that we must install a program or download a file to protect it.

It is essential not to click anywhere that might be suspicious. Otherwise we would be putting serious danger our team. We must always keep common sense and not make mistakes like this. When in doubt, it is best not to enter a site or not download a document that could be dangerous.

Do not install any plugin

There are many plugins and extensions that you can install in the browser and in other programs. For example, extensions for Chrome or Firefox that allow you to group tabs or have certain features that these applications do not have as standard and that can be very useful for operation.

But of course, this is also used by cybercriminals to launch attacks. In fact, through browser extensions they can steal personal data, read browsing history or steal passwords. You should always install them from official stores and never do it from third party sites without guarantees.

Avoid exposing data

Another very important issue to protect Windows to the maximum is do not expose personal data. Sometimes we make the mistake of posting a public message in an open forum or an article on a website. That can be used by an attacker to launch Phishing attacks, for example. There may even be bots that record our e-mail and flood us with spam messages.

Therefore, it is also essential to protect privacy and not expose more data than is really necessary. This must be applied when registering on any platform, such as a social network like Facebook, as well as when installing any Windows application and not granting more permissions than necessary.

In short, as you have seen, you can completely protect Windows 11 by following a series of tips. It is essential to have security programs, keep it updated and avoid making mistakes. All this will allow you to have a safe, protected system ready to face any threat.