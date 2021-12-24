What to see on TV at Christmas and on Boxing Day

Those who have Sky, can enjoy that little gem of a prime time on Sky Cinema 1 Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto, second chapter of a hilarious saga with a Paola Cortellesi and an Antonio Albanese in a state of grace, while for those used to hanging out on thematic networks, there is always a must as The lord of the rings – The two towers in the early evening on the 20th. We move on to December 26th, St. Stephen’s day. On Rai1 dominates, on first tv, Maleficent 2 – Mistress of Evil, second chapter (quite ugly) of the successful 2014 film with Angelina Jolie in the role of Maleficent, while Canale 5 defends itself with the comedy A 5-star Christmas with Massimo Ghini and Paola Minaccioni. As often happens, however, the best films are – alas – destined for morning and afternoon programming.

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto, broadcast on 25 December at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1

On December 25 we find, in fact, The seagull and the cat broadcast at 8.55 on Italia 1, while Polar Express by Robert Zemeckis at 16.20 on the same network. The Life is Beautiful, that is the Christmas film par excellence of the Anglo-Saxon culture, is broadcast at 8 am on La7, while that masterpiece by Hugo Cabret is broadcast at 15 on Rai3 (infamous time, let’s face it candidly). On December 26, however, we would like to point you out Dennis the Menace with an unforgettable Walter Matthau at 2.40 pm on Italia 1, and a cult like The dark beyond the hedge at 15 on La7. If you would like to review a classic like Sabrina by Billy Wilder, however, we recommend that you stock up on espresso coffee, because it will be broadcast at 11.30pm on Sunday on La7. In short, you could have done better (not to mention the films of I will fantasize, which this year celebrates its thirtieth anniversary, broadcast at 3.40 am on Canale 5).