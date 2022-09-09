What was Elizabeth II’s diet and what foods did she like the most?

darren mcgrady had the pleasure and enormous responsibility of be the personal chef of queen elizabeth ii for nothing more and nothing less than 15 years. In 2007 she published a book in which she explains, among other things, the queen’s diet and what her favorite foods were.

In the long life of Queen Elizabeth II, eating habits were always important, how could it be otherwise. Until practically the last year, the queen always enjoyed excellent health for his age and what his position entailed, genetics played a big role but without a good diet everything would have been different.

Her personal chef for 15 years, Darren McGrady, wrote a book in 2007 (Eating Royally: Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchen) detailing the meals he prepared for the monarch and what foods she liked best. .

your favorite breakfast

Isabel II’s constitution was always rather thin, she was not an excessively tall woman, so it was not convenient for her to weigh too much either. McGrady details in her book what her favorite breakfast was. It was something very simple. toast with jam accompanied by a cup of Earl Gray black tea with milk and no sugar.

When her hectic schedule permitted, the queen preferred to eat and dine lightly. Meals were the most forceful dish and she returned to taste her favorite tea accompanied by sandwiches without crust, one of her favorites was the smoked salmon with cream cheese.

A light but healthy diet

Salmon was a recurring food in her diet, the queen used to dine venison, poultry, or fish. When he ate salmon, it came directly from the River Dee, from Balmoral Castle, the residence where the monarch died this past Thursday afternoon.

Virtually all your meals are accompanied by protein-rich vegetables, in short, healthy and light dinners. However, like any person, she also had the little pleasures of hers, chocolate was his downfall and whenever he was in one of his residences he asked for a ganache cake, biscuits and covered with a thin layer of chocolate.