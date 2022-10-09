What was the most successful movie in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga?

Within a saga there is always a favorite movie. In this case, it is Pirates of the Caribbean and what was the most successful since it began, where all of them had as main actor Johnny Depp.

There is no doubt that the great success of Pirates of the Caribbean It is not only due to the narration of the story and the quality of the film, but also to the charisma that Johnny Depp imprinted from the beginning on the character of Jack Sparrow. From the first movie, he caught everyone’s attention and became the icon of the saga.

And the same has happened with the cast that, although it did not last throughout the saga, also gave it a great boost. It is worth remembering the young Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley and Geoffrey Rush. It’s also hard to think about the saga without remembering the incredible soundtrack that accompanied it.

Now, your fans probably already know what your favorite movie is. But from here we want to make a reminder of the complete saga and in a specific order, from the worst to the best.

Pirates of the Caribbean: worst to best

We start with Pirates of the Caribbean 4: Sailing on Stranger Waters, Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Salazar’s Revenge, Pirates of the Caribbean 2: Death’s Chest, Pirates of the Caribbean 3: At World’s End and the first, which would be the best or the most successful movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

In this adventure from the first film of Pirates of the Caribbean the drunken, cynical and poor captain was first met who with his charisma quickly won over the entire audience.

Truly, for Johnny Depp he was one of his best characters or, rather, the most distinguished of all. He even received an Oscar nomination for the Best Actor category. It was the first time that the majestic Black Pearl and all the distinguished crew led by Geoffrey Rush were met.

The most successful movie of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga with Johnny Depp.

The literal and obscene representation of those pirates as the situations that were happening —with that humorous touch— made the first movie is the most successful and that is why it is also at the top of the list.

For you, which has been the best of all?