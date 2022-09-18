What were the most viewed series and movies this week?

As usual, every week Netflix updates its catalog of series and movie titles available worldwide.

This week, Netflix added new productions that quickly became among the favorites of the platform’s subscribers.

These are the most watched series and movies in Venezuela this week:

Series

The King, Vicente Fernandez

From humble beginnings to rise to fame, the personal and professional life of the late ranchera icon is chronicled over 70 years.

seasons: 1

Episodes: 36

Director: Conrado Martinez, Fernando Urdapilleta, Andres Lizarazo

Cast: Jaime Camil, Marcela Guirado, Sebastián Dante, Erick Chapa, Kaled Acab, Sofía Garza, Sara Manni, Sebastián García, América Valdés, Martín Peralta, Sergio Gutiérrez, Francisco Calvillo, Max Valentine, Miguel López Loredo

diary of a gigolo

A gigolo’s life begins to unravel when he gets involved in a client’s family affairs and breaks the golden rule of his profession: don’t fall in love.

seasons: 1

episodes: 10

Director: Sebastian Ortega (creator), Valeria Ambrosio, Mariano Ardanaz, Martin Fisner

Cast: Jesús Castro, Victoria White, Fabiola Campomanes, Francisco Denis, Begoña Narváez, Eugenia Tobal, Alosian Vivancos, Adriana Barraza, Ignacio Gadano

cobra kai

The end of the fourth season of has left many loose ends. All the excitement was concentrated in the All Valley Tournament, in which the dojos Cobra Kai (led by John Kreese and newcomer Terry Silver), Eagle Fang (newly created by Johnny Lawrence) and Miyagi-do (with Daniel LaRusso at the head) made a bet: whoever lost the tournament would have to stop teaching karate and close their school. They play a lot in each hit, although those who must give them are not adults, but adolescents. This has especially affected Miguel, who no longer finds the meaning or the motivation to fight. He feels like a pawn in other people’s game. In the semifinal match, after suffering a strain on his back, he decides to leave. And not exactly for physical reasons. Later it will be discovered that his flight is more serious than they thought: in a note that he leaves for his mother, Carmen, he tells her that she has decided to go in search of her father to Mexico.

seasons: 5

chapters: fifty

Director: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg.

Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand. Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Thomas Ian Griffith, Griffin Santopietro, Jaden Labady

The Crown

Based on the successful play by Peter Morgan, The Audience, tells the story of the late Queen of England, Elizabeth II, and the relationship between two of the most famous addresses in the world: Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street, with the intrigues, loves and machinations behind the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, one crown. Each season deals with political rivalries and personal intrigues during a decade of the reign of the recently deceased Elizabeth II, and explores the delicate balance between her private life and public life.

seasons: 4

episodes: 40

Creator: Peter Morgan

Cast: Claire Foy, Matt Smith, John Lithgow, Olivia Colman, Vanessa Kirby, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin, Helena Bonham Carter, Gillian Anderson, Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West

narcosantos

Based on the true story of a Korean man who becomes a drug dealer in Suriname.

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Director: Yun Jong Bin

Cast: Park Hae-soo, Yoo Yeon-seok, Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min, Jo Woo-jin, Choo Ja-hyun, Chidi Ajufo, Fabiony Sylvain, Nubel Feliz Yan, Chang Chen, Jordan Preston, Daniel C. Kennedy, Bryan Larkin

Films

Breathless

Roxana Aubrey decides to quit her studies and escape her life in Paris to take a freediving course in the south of France. She quickly finds herself drawn into a destructive relationship with her instructor.

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Director: David M. Rosenthal

Cast: Camille Rowe, César Domboy, Zacharie Chasseriaud, Hassam Ghancy, Sofiane Zermani, Laurent Fernandez, Laurence Porteil, Grégory Gaule, Jonas Dinal, Johakim Mejri, Natalie Mitson

end of journey

Brenda has just become a widower and, after losing her job, she moves with her family to the other side of the country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, deprived of all help, they must learn to defend themselves when they become the target of a mysterious assassin.

Duration: 1 hour and 31 minutes

Director: Millicent Shelton

Cast: Queen Latifah, Beau Bridges, Ludacris, Frances Lee McCain, Jesse Luken, Keith Jardine, Tabatha Shaun, Travis Hammer, J. Nathan Simmons, Phuong Kubacki, Efrain Villa, Micah McNeil, Tim Stafford, Aaron Valentine, Rachel Michaela, Yvette Fazio- Delaney

triple 9

A group of criminals and crooked cops in Los Angeles plans to activate the “triple 9” alert to divert police attention and commit a grand robbery. The criminals manage to rob a bank in broad daylight without the police knowing about it. Inspector Jeffrey Allen must investigate this spectacular robbery, but he does not know that his nephew is part of the group of criminals.

Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Director: John Hillcoat

Cast: Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kate Winslet, Aaron Paul, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Clifton Collins Jr., Norman Reedus, Luis Da Silva Jr., Gal Gadot, Teresa Palmer, Michael K. Williams, Michelle Ang, Natalie Pero, Terri Abney, Dale Liner

The invisible man

Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) rebuilds her life after receiving the news that her ex-boyfriend, an inveterate abuser, has died. However, her sanity begins to shake when she becomes certain that he is actually still alive.

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Director: Leigh Whannell

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Zara Michales, Michael Dorman, Benedict Hardie, Renee Lim, Brian Meegan, Nick Kici, Vivienne Greer, Nicholas Hope

The nucleus

After a series of strange events on the planet, it is discovered that, for unknown reasons, the heart of the Earth has stopped its rotation, which will cause a tremendous natural disaster in a few months, eliminating life as it is known. To find a solution to this catastrophe, the government and the military ask for help from the geophysicist who discovered what was happening, Dr. Josh Keyes (Aaron Eckhart), and a group of the best scientists in the world. They must travel to the center of the Earth in an underground vehicle commanded by Commander Robert Iverson (Bruce Greenwood) and Major Rebecca “Beck” Childs (Hilary Swank). His dangerous mission will be to detonate a nuclear device that tries to reactivate the core, and thus save the entire world from certain destruction.

Duration: 2 hours and 15 minutes

Director: Jon Amiel

Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank, Stanley Tucci, Delroy Lindo, Nicole Leroux, DJ Qualls, Tchéky Karyo, Bruce Greenwood, Alfre Woodard, Richard Jenkins, Rekha Sharma, Christopher Shyer, Jennifer Spence, Glenn Morshower, Anthony Harrison

