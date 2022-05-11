WhatsApp: how to send audios to your family with the voice of Dominic Toretto from Fast and Furious? | WPP | trick | Android | iPhone | tutorials

A great surprise for the fans of the films of Fast and furious (fast and furious), after learning of the existence of a trick that allows you to send WhatsApp audios to your family with the voice of Dominic Toretto, the protagonist played by actor Vin Diesel. Due to its simplicity, this method soon became a trend on social networks and thousands of people are trying it. Do you want to learn it? Here we teach you.

Unlike other similar methods, this time you will not have to install any strange application on your cell phone. Also, note that this trick works on any mobile device, be it Android or iPhone, even WhatsApp Web users can put it into practice, they just have to follow these simple steps:

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: how to have floating bubbles to send messages without appearing ‘online’?

How to send WhatsApp audios with the voice of Dominic Toretto?

1. Go to Google Chrome, Brave, Microsoft Edge or another browser you have on your device

2. In the address bar type the following address: https://fakeyou.com/

3. A web page with three boxes will open. In the first one, select “Español/Spanish”

4. In the second you will have to choose the Latin voice of Dominic Toretto. It is worth noting that there are other options available such as SpongeBob, Master Yoda, among other characters.

5. In the third box you must write the phrase that you want to send to your WhatsApp friends.

6. Finally, press the “talk” and “clear” buttons and wait a few seconds for the page to do its job

7. FakeYou will show the result, which you must download to your phone or computer memory

YOU CAN SEE: What do I do if WhatsApp freezes or stops on my phone?

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: what is the true meaning of the emoji of the face with a flirtatious smile?

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: learn to have 2 different accounts within the same device

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Androidbut also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: learn how reaction notifications are disabled

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtubewe will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: what to do if Meta still does not activate reactions on your smartphone?

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a apps essential for anyone both in the work environment and in the personal environment, which forces many to have two phones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

Although the market for mobile telephony is currently covered by phones Dual-SIM. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can use a trick which is quite simple.