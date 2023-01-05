WhatsApp: how to transfer chats from one cell phone to another without using Google Drive

The Meta app is also developing to send conversations from iOS to Android. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to transfer chat complete with a phone Android to another with the push of a button in the settings of the platform with the option “Transfer Chat to Android”.

According to WABetaInfo, with this new function that could soon reach the devices of Androidit will not be necessary for people to generate backup copies of their conversations in Google Drivebut these can be transferred to another cell phone that works with the same operating system without problems.

WhatsApp will allow the transfer of entire conversations to other smartphones with the Android system. (WABetaInfo)

To generate Backups or access the customization options within this function of WhatsAppusers only have to enter the menu of Setting/Application settings and then press the option chat. At the bottom of the screen you can find the Backup option.

The information that will be available in this section will indicate when was the last time that a backup copy local and in Google Drivein addition to offering end-to-end encrypted backup copies, process automation (daily, weekly or monthly), the account to which you want to link, among other options.

How to generate a backup in WhatsApp. (Infobae)

Transferring conversations to another device Android It is not the first sign of the initiative of Goal for making it more accessible to share this data with more than one device. In July 2022 WABetaInfo also reported that a function specifically for Android devices that would allow complete conversations to be transferred to a smartphone with the system iOS.

Although this feature is still not available for people who do not have access to the Beta version of the applicationit is known that this process will not be independent of other Applications. To carry out the process, the requirements include steps such as the installation of an application called “Move to iOS” since Play Store.

In addition, until the moment in which the existence of this special function was communicated, it was required that iPhones be restored to factory settings and have iOS 15.5. It has not been detailed whether the change to version iOS 16 is incompatible. Another requirement is that WhatsApp it should be updated to the latest version.

WhatsApp beta version update allows the transfer of conversations from WhatsApp for Android to iOS. (WABetaInfo)

Although this function only allows the passage of information from Android a iOS, WhatsApp The same transfer process is also being developed to allow users to migrate data from mobile phones. iOS to some Android devices, particularly samsungGoogle Pixel and other devices with Android 12.

