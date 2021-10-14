News

when Christian Bale saved the life of director Adam McKay

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

best makeup
Christian Bale in Vice

Vice, 2018 film by Adam McKay tells the true story of one of the most influential American politicians of the last century, Dick Cheney, interpreted by Christian Bale. For the occasion, the British actor underwent one of his legendary physical transformations. In fact, he had to put on nearly twenty kilos, shave his head, whiten his eyebrows, strengthen his neck muscles and perfect the former president’s tic.

But not only. As the film tells of the many heart attacks of which Cheney suffered in real life, Bale studied the condition thoroughly. And this process of learning about the politician’s health conditions ended up saving the life of the director of the film. McKay in fact, he hypothesized that the first symptom of a heart attack was pain in the arm. But Bale on set she corrected him, explaining that, most commonly, the first symptoms of a heart attack are nausea and stomach pain. This information proved crucial to the director.

After indeed that the filming of Vice ended, the director, in an attempt to get rid of some of the weight he had gained during production, began training with a coach.

During our third workout I felt my hands tingle and I started to feel nauseous – McKay told Deadline. I’ve always thought that when you have a heart attack, you feel pain in your chest or arm. But then I remembered what Christian had told me. And at that moment, as I was bent double, I said, “Oh shit.” I ran upstairs and dumped a bunch of aspirin, called my wife who immediately called 911. I got to the hospital very quickly, and the doctor told me that since I had taken those meds and been quick, it wasn’t. done no harm and my heart was still very strong. This is because I remembered what Christian had told me

Just out of the hospital, McKay called Bale:

You or Dick Cheney just saved my life – McKay told the actor. After asking me repeatedly for 10 minutes if I was really okay, we started laughing.

Loading...
Advertisements

And the episode also found a way into the movie.

My doctor sat me down and said: “Do you want to see your heart attack? ‘” – says the director. Put this thing on, this black and white photo showing the blocked artery. You see the block and then you see the wire that cleans it. Then you see the blood flow. As we talked about it, I said, “Can I get a copy?” I put it in the movie. So my cameo in the movie is my real heart attack.

Incredible, but true.

If you want to see Christian Bale’s great performance again, the appointment is for tonight at 21:45 on RAI 3


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
713
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
576
News

Cinema, all films out in October
557
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
482
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
427
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
376
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
339
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
335
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
301
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top