When does Chivas vs Atlas play the final of the first leg Liga MX

the hobby

Mexico City / 12.05.2022 11:57:17





The Liga MX Clausura 2022 league starts with great games, including the Classic Tapatiowhich we will have in the quarter finalswhere Chivas hosts Atlas at the Akron Stadium for the first leg.

The Atlas He arrived at the big party after qualifying directly by being in third position in the general table, so the current Mexican soccer champion will continue to defend his crown and start as a favorite for the good tournament he has given.

However, the red and black will have as a rival Sacred Flockteam that closed the tournament in a spectacular way, because they string five victories.

History matches Chivas vs Atlas

Chivas and Atlas have faced each other 281 timeswhere he Sacred Flock He has 106 wins out of 90 wins for the red and black and 85 draws.

Of the last five clashes they have had, those of Guadalajara They have won three games, foxes they have a victory and in the last game that was in the regular phase of this Clausura 2022 there was a 1-1 draw in the Classic Tapatio.

Atlas 1-1 Chivas

Chivas 0-1 Atlas

Atlas 0-1 Chivas

Chivas 3-2 Atlas

Atlas 1-2 Chivas

When is the first leg of Chivas vs. Atlas in the quarterfinals?

The match Chivas vs Atlas will close the first leg of the Clausura 2022 quarterfinalswhich will be playing This Thursday, May 12 at 9:05 p.m. at Akron Stadium.

Where to watch the first leg of Chivas vs Atlas in the quarterfinals

You will have several options to view the Chivas vs Atlas of the first leg of the Liga MX quarterfinals, as this match will be broadcast through Azteca 7, Channel 5, TUDN, Afizzionados and Chivas TV.

EITHERAnother option is our digital platforms, where we will bring you this meeting minute by minute: www.milenio.com/deportes | FB The Hobby | Twitter @laaficion

ZZM

​