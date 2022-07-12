Entertainment

When does “DC Liga de Supermascotas” premiere in Mexico?

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 34 1 minute read

Among all the upcoming projects of DC that are about to be released, the closest is DC League of Super Pets, an animated film that perhaps we did not expect, but now we really want to see. That is why if you are not yet aware, here we tell you that this film that follows the pets of our favorite superheroes will arrive exclusively in theaters on 28 of July.

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a group of shelter pets (Ace the Hound, PB the Pot-bellied Pig, Merton the Turtle, and Chip the Squirrel) to harness their new powers and Help him rescue the superheroes.

DC League of Super Pets is directed by Jared Sternco-written with John Whittington. In their original language, the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch Y Ben Schwartz.

The dubbing features the voices of Alfonso Herrera, Alex Montiel, Michelle Rodriguez, Mónica Huarte, Verónica Toussaint, Andrés Navy, Javier Ibarreche, Rojstar Y Matias Letora.

