When Euro banknotes change: how they will be

By 2024 all the banknotes in euros and this will take place with the collaboration of the citizens of the various nations of the Old Continent. This was decided by the European Central Bank (ECB), which communicated it through its president Christine Lagarde. “After twenty years – said the French lawyer – it’s time to update the look of our banknotes so that Europeans of all ages and origins can identify with them “ . Paper money remains a tangible and visible symbol of unity in Europe, especially in times of crisis, and, as Lagarde confirms, “Their request remains intense” .

The process of redesigning euro banknotes will begin with the organization of discussion areas, the task of which will be to collect the views of citizens of all European nations on possible topics for future banknotes. Subsequently, a advisory group composed of an expert from each European country – specialists in various disciplines already nominated by the ECB – will present a list of selected topics to the board of directors. The designs of the current euro banknotes are based on the “times and styles” theme, represented by windows, doors and bridges.

Following the proposals of the advisory group, the ECB it will ask the public opinion for its opinion on the selected topics. A design competition for the new banknotes will then be launched, after which Frankfurt will consult the public again and the board will make the final decision. After completing the design process, the board of directors will authorize the production of the new euro banknotes and decide on the possible dates of issue.