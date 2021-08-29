when is it a sensible choice?

At the time of the pandemic summer number 2, in the post-vaccine world, after the lockdowns, zones of a thousand colors, on-off masks, distancing and fear of variants, in any case we began to go out more, socialize, even to travel as far as possible. And this mood seems to be connected with the explosion of the famous flashbacks that in recent months have nailed the media attention and sent the most dreamers into jujube soup. Bennifer is the most clicked name on the Net: the heated tale of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 50s version (registry) makes anyone sigh.

The famous phrase by Antonello Venditti, “certain loves do not end, they make huge turns and then they return”, dresses the love between the two stars in the same way as the Jungle dress by Versace the stratospheric Latin American pop star. In fact, it fits perfectly to the couple who, however, are not the only ones in the star system to have reconnected in this period. The gossip has filled pages of un alleged return flirtation between Angelina Jolie and her first husband married and left over two decades ago, Jonny Lee Miller, while if Ben Affleck is paparazzi at Tiffany’s with his J.Lo, ex-wife Jennifer Garner was spotted with John Miller, con which he had a relationship from 2018 to 2020. Meanwhile Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, between ups and downs, they reunited with a lot of announcement of the second pregnancy and Flavio Briatore spent the whole summer with the ex Elisabetta Gregoraci and son Nathan Falco.

The question is only one: why is everyone getting back with their exes? According to surveys, about 1 in 4 people sent messages to a love from the past during the quarantines. “I think covid has been really tough for so many people and there has been a lot of time to think about searching for a soul mate,” relationship expert Rachel Sussman told Refinery29.com. On the other hand, the pandemic also disrupted many relationships that dragged on without a future. “Sometimes when we are single or when a relationship is ending we think back to old ties, and there is nothing wrong with that. In a sense Bonding with an ex again is like starting over, without really starting from the beginning because the other already knows each other », continues the expert.

It could, therefore, be just the right occasion to press rewind and give a positive change to a relationship that did not go well, but which, in the presence of favorable conditions, can resume and be lived happily in a new way. Just like it’s happening to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Of course it is not easy to decide to start dating the ex again with a light heart and throw yourself back into his arms. Because there are a thousand doubts and also the fear that if it went wrong once, perhaps it is not the case to try again. But on the other hand, if you feel that there is still something profound, why not give yourself a second chance?

We know, we feel at the mercy of many “ifs” and “buts” and understanding what to do is not easy. «We need to think about the relationship as a whole. Was there more positivity or negativity? Have you changed? Has the other changed? », Emphasizes Sussman a Refinery29. The important thing is to ask whether the conflict that led to the first break could recur. If mutual incompatibilities have not changed and you have not changed, heartbreak is just around the corner. Otherwise, why not try again. After all, Kate Middleton went luxury.

Loading... Advertisements

In the gallery the most famous love returns of the moment and of recent years.

READ ALSO

7 steps to repair a shattered heart (with the help of the love coach)

READ ALSO

Zodiac affinities: the secrets to make natives fall in love with the sign of Virgo

READ ALSO

Cinderella syndrome: how to conquer the happy ending without needing a prince to save us