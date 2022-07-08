When is Mojito Day celebrated? 10 facts you didn’t know about this drink

Next July 11th is celebrated the mojito day, a special date on the calendar to remember the importance of this classic drink prepared regularly with five ingredients: white rum, sugar, lime juice, sparkling water and mint. Its combination of sweetness, citrus and herbaceous mint flavors are meant to complement it as the popular summer choice.

It is one of the most popular drinks when it comes to enjoying a totally refreshing drink with a wide variety of flavors, since there are currently very specific recipes to enjoy it with your favorite fruit. So great is its importance that it has its own day to celebrate it.

Related news

On the occasion of the next mojito daywe collect you 10 facts that perhaps you did not know about this drink that has emerged as one of the best to enjoy the summer holidays and as a way to enjoy a good drink of flavor at a meeting or special event. Pay attention to this list of curiosities that surround this delicious preparation.

Related news

Start and origin

The fame of this cocktail comes in part from the famous writer Ernest Hemingway, a regular visitor to Havana who lived in the city during the 40s and 50s. He was the one who pronounced the popular phrase “My Mojito in La Bodeguita, My Daiquiri in La Floridita”, referring to his experience in two mythical spaces in Old Havana. And since then, both cocktails are history.

With an origin in Havana, Cuba, it managed to cross borders and reach more territories to conquer the most demanding palates with its notes of total flavor and that refreshing touch that is often desired.

It was used as a home remedy

The mixture was used in times of piracy to combat stomach ailments, prevent cholera and relieve part of the intense heat of the Antilles, so it had curious purposes under a home remedy that was prepared in the past.

mojito name

The name would have been a local, more colloquial form of foreign sailors’ reference to the mixture; they called it “that drink with a little mojo”, later it was given the name of Mojito.

Basic ingredients

The basic ingredients that it carries are lime or lemon juice, fresh mint, sugar syrup and soda. However, it is worth mentioning that there are endless variations that include alternative ingredients that complement this refreshing cocktail such as some citrus (grapefruit or orange), berries or seasonal fruits such as mango, pineapple, passion fruit, coconut, cucumber. So the possibilities are endless.

Came to the big screen with James Bond

One of the events that undoubtedly marked a before and after was his appearance on the big screen at the hand of the giant Hollywood, specifically in Another day to die (2002), where ‘James Bond’, played by actor Pierce Brosnan, offered a Mojito to actress Halle Berry.

Is it a feminine drink?

It is said that the Mojito It may be a beverage feminine since it is usually ordered mostly by the feminine sector, but in reality it is not like that, both men and women can taste it without the need to label it as an exclusive drink for a certain gender.

non-alcoholic version

One without alcohol is called “Virgin Mojito” or “Nojito”. Which adds coconut flavor, often by using coconut-flavored rum without the need to add that alcoholic touch, but does increase the amount of mineral water or soda.

Preparation time

If you have ever ordered a Mojito in a bar, restaurant or canteen and they have told you that they cannot do it, this is usually because the preparation time that is invested to create it is usually longer compared to other drinks. And it is that the flavor of the mint and all its ingredients must be obtained very well so that it is spectacular.

celebrity favorite

If at first it was the favorite of pirates, swordsmen and colorful characters in the Caribbean, over the years it also became one of the ideal drinks for celebrities, for example, the famous singer Thalia has proven to be a great fanatic of Mojito so much so that it even has a song of the same name.

With mint or spearmint?

It is said that a good Mojito Traditionally it only has mint, but it is not always clear that this must be a special type of mint called spearmint. This is aromatic, medium leaf, slightly sweet and much less spicy. So whatever herb is used will leave a good flavor.

Now you know that the mojito day It’s next July 11 and nothing better than celebrating it with this classic Cuban drink that is also very refreshing and the favorite of many for its great flavor.