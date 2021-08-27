When Keanu Reeves met his myth Sonny Chiba [VIDEO]

On 19 August he died, due to complications due to Covid, Sonny Chiba, legendary actor and martial artist famous for being the face of Hattori Hanzo in Kill Bill. His mastery of combat has made him a true idol for many actors who have approached this film genre. Among them there is also Keanu Reeves.

In an old video from 2017, which is back in vogue in recent days following the death of Chiba, we see the actor on a promotional tour in Japan of John Wick 2. Here we see him being interviewed by the show’s host, talking about the inspiration Chiba’s work had on him, when suddenly the same actor from behind the curtain appears. Kill Bill. The couple shakes hands and hugs like old friends, in a moving display of mutual respect.

You managed to put character and action together and you put them together. This is very difficult – says Keanu Reeves speaking with his myth.

Sonny Chiba studied karate with master Masutatsu Oyama and earned a first degree black belt in 1965. He later played Oyama in a trilogy of films, Champion of Death, Karate Bearfighter And Karate for Life, in the late 1970s. In 1984 he received a fourth degree black belt. He also held black belts in ninjutsu, shorinji kempo, judo, kendo, and goju-ryu karate. An authentic legend that Reeves could only take as an example in his studio to become such a skilled character in martial arts as John Wick.

We will find the most lethal and beloved killer in the world in the next chapter of the saga which, after dozens of slips due to the Covid emergency, will arrive in theaters in May 2022. We will see if some tribute to the great martialist who has just passed away will be included.

Loading... Advertisements

Rest in peace Sonny.