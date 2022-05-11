“When love is forever”, a mixture of love and tragedy available on HBO Max

Love story of a young couple. She is terminally ill who falls in love with a boy who likes to attend funerals. (Sony Pictures)

For the month of May, hbo max, in addition to arriving with a lot of action, comedy, terror and more, left a space for lovers of drama movies that make you cry. The example of it is When love is for evertitled in its original language as Restless.

American film directed by Gus Van Sant focuses on a romantic drama featuring the life of Annabel (Mia Wasikowska), a terminally ill teenage girl who falls in love with a young orphan who attends uninvited funerals named Enoch (Henry Hopper). Enoch also has a Japanese friend, but he’s not just any friend, he’s a ghost.

Mia Wasikowska and Henry Hopper, stars of “When love is forever.” (HBOMax)

After the discovery of a malignant tumor, Annabel has little time to live. However, despite her regrets, the girl does not allow herself to be dragged down by the disease, because she is a young woman full of vitality who does not minimize her passion for discovering the world of birds. It is her dream of her and keeps her in a dreamy spirit.

However, on the other hand, Enoch, despite being a physically healthy boy, is not happy. This due to the loss of his parents, pain that accompanies him wherever he wants to go. Enoch’s story tells that, after waking up from a coma lasting several months, he finds refuge in a fantasy world where a kamikaze named Hiroshi (Ryo Kase) becomes his imaginary best friend.

“When love is forever”, American movie of the year 2011. (Sony Pictures)

At the end, When love is for ever it becomes a story where love overcomes drama, pain and tragedy.

with a script of jason lewthe protagonists of this story are Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass) Y Henry Hopper (yosemite)who accompany them with supporting roles Ryō Kase (Minamata, 2020), Schuyler-Fisk, Jane Adams, Lusia Strus Y ChinHanamong others.

The production can now be seen on HBO Max. (Sony Pictures)

Although When love is for ever (restless) is a movie from more than 10 years ago, HBO Max brought it this month so that, rather than fill you with tears, you focus on all those moments in life that are worth existing for.

