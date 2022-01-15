when the fixed connection with the fiber arrives

The landing of Iliad among the operators of fixed telephony and Internet “is now imminent“and the first commercial offers will arrive”soon“. They are no longer printing hypotheses, but official statements issued by the CEO of Iliad, Benedetto Levi, to the national newspaper The sun 24 hours. The arrival of a fixed Internet offer Iliad is expected from 2018, the year of arrival on the Italian market of this French low cost operator.









There is no precise date yet, but Iliad’s marketing department is already heating up the engines and on the home page of the operator’s website, a huge banner with the words: “Toooooooooop – Ready for a new revolution?“. Counting that the first revolution was the one carried out on the mobile market, it is quite obvious that Fixed Iliad is now about to arrive. A matter of days, weeks at most, according to many TLC market analysts. On the other hand, as he explained to Sole 24 Ore, Iliad already has one Road map for the fiber operation. Here she is.

Iliad landline: where to start

The first areas of Italy where Iliad’s new fixed Internet connection will be offered are the so-called “black areas“, that is those already connected from the fiber of Open Fiber. Thanks to the already existing infrastructure, therefore, Iliad is ready to immediately offer contracts for type fiber FTTC, that is, up to the locker on the sidewalk.

With this technology, a theoretical maximum download speed of 200 Mbps, which for most Italian families are more than enough to connect smartphones, computers and smart TVs at home without slowing down.

The technology will then be offered FTTH (fiber all the way home), which is even faster (1 Gbps theoretical) thanks to the agreement with FiberCop, a company majority owned by TIM, which has a coverage that exceeds 2,600 municipalities all over Italy.

Iliad: success in mobile

The landing of Iliad in the market of fixed fiber optic Internet connections, it arrives less than four years after the start of operations in Italy as a mobile operator. Four years during which Iliad literally “broke the market“, Quickly gaining the trust of users thanks to very attractive offers and, as the operator himself likes to say, very”transparent“.

In September 2021 Iliad announced that it had passed the 8.1 million customers in Italy and, like all the big names, in recent months it has also had equally big technical problems: a few days ago, for example, a vast and generalized technical down that lasted a couple of hours which, the next day, was repeated for another two hours.